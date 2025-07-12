Blake Lively Is Pissed With Justin Baldoni’s Lawyers For Turning Their Legal Battle Into A ‘Public Spectacle’

Blake Lively isn’t having it with Justin Baldoni’s lawyers trying to turn her lawsuit into some kind of circus. She’s suing her It Ends With Us co-star and director for sexual harassment and retaliation, and now she’s gone to court asking the judge to grant a protective order.

Basically, the actress wants to make sure her deposition on July 17 happens at a secret location, with everyone attending identified ahead of time—none of this surprise guest nonsense.

Why is Blake Lively pissed with Justin Baldoni’s lawyers?

Why? Well, Baldoni’s lawyer already floated the idea of making the deposition public—like, literally suggested doing it at Madison Square Garden, selling tickets, livestreaming the whole thing, and donating the money to charity.

Sure, it sounds like a publicity stunt, and honestly, it rubbed Blake and her team the wrong way. Her reps fired back, saying she’s ready to do her deposition, but it should follow the normal rules—no spotlights, no cameras, just the facts. They pointed out this is about sexual harassment and retaliation, not entertainment.

Blake Lively’s lawyers asked the judge to stop Justin Baldoni’s team from picking the deposition location

In their court filing, Blake’s lawyers asked the judge to stop Baldoni’s team from picking the deposition location, saying their real goal is to create a media spectacle, forcing Blake to face paparazzi or random influencers, anything to drum up more attention.

They argued that Baldoni’s side has been using even the possibility of Blake’s deposition to chase headlines since the lawsuit started.

Given how high-profile this case is, and the nature of Blake’s claims, her lawyers said there’s a real risk the deposition could turn into a media frenzy, or even pose a security risk.

They called their request “reasonable,” just a way to avoid more harassment or threats, accusing Baldoni’s team of looking for another PR moment or a way to intimidate Blake.

