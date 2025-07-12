LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Has David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Unfollowed His Family On Instagram Amid Family Tensions? Here’s The Truth

Has David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Unfollowed His Family On Instagram Amid Family Tensions? Here’s The Truth

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, unfollow brothers Romeo and Cruz on Instagram, escalating a family feud. The rift, reportedly sparked by Romeo’s ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull, intensified with mutual unfollowing and cryptic social media jabs.

Beckham Brothers

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 21:54:40 IST

The Beckham brothers are under the public eye because of the rising family feud, further fueled after the siblings unfollowed each other. This is a long ongoing cold war and nothing is clearly out yet.

Social Media Snub Signals Deepening Divide

Brooklyn Beckham, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, have unfollowed his younger brothers, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, on Instagram, intensifying rumours of family tension. 

The move, described by insiders as the “Gen Z version of World War Three,” comes after Romeo and Cruz reportedly blocked Brooklyn and Nicola on the platform. This reciprocal unfollowing marks a public escalation in tensions within the Beckham family, with sources suggesting Brooklyn desires minimal contact with his siblings.

According to a source, Brooklyn and Nicola didn’t unfollow the brothers but there is a possibility that they are blocked them instead.

Roots Of The Rift Between The Brothers

The fight reportedly involved Romeo’s former girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. There had been rumors of a previous love affair between Brooklyn and Turnbull, which was cleared by Turnbull in June when she stated that the two were just school friends.

Brooklyn reportedly was furious that his mom, Victoria and father, David Beckham, gave Romeo’s relationship with Turnbull their approval, inviting her to family activities. Cruz has also been contributing to the tension, posting passive social media digs at Brooklyn and Nicola, putting sibling relationships under strain.

Mixed Signals with Harper’s Birthday

Brooklyn’s recent Instagram post on his sister Harper’s birthday watered the igniting family feud speculations but a friend said, “There is too much water under the bridge,” implying that the tension is not over yet.

But the post specifically cropped out Romeo and Cruz, triggering their unfollow revenge. Nicola reposted the picture, which as sources indicated, further distanced the two. Brooklyn and Nicola are still following David and Victoria, which hints that the feud is only targeted at his brothers.

Brooklyn’s relationship with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham is under the public radar. His absence from important family gatherings, including David’s 50th birthday and no public acknowledgment of Mother’s Day , also fueled rumours of wider family dissent.

Tags: brooklyn bekhamfamily feudhollywoodnicola peltz

