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Home > Entertainment News > Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Tonight: Complete Metro Routes, Entry Timings, Ticket Prices & Travel Guide You Need To Know

Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Tonight: Complete Metro Routes, Entry Timings, Ticket Prices & Travel Guide You Need To Know

Yo Yo Honey Singh performs in Mumbai tonight at MMRDA Grounds; check metro routes, timings, ticket prices, and travel tips.

Yo Yo Honey Singh performs in Mumbai tonight at MMRDA Grounds. (Photo: IG/Honey Singh)
Yo Yo Honey Singh performs in Mumbai tonight at MMRDA Grounds. (Photo: IG/Honey Singh)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 28, 2026 19:10:57 IST

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Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Tonight: Complete Metro Routes, Entry Timings, Ticket Prices & Travel Guide You Need To Know

Mumbai is set for a high-energy musical night as Yo Yo Honey Singh takes the stage today, March 28, as part of his much-anticipated “My Story India Chapter” tour. The concert promises more than just music it is being described as a “live musical documentary” that blends his chart-topping hits with personal stories of fame, struggle, and comeback.

Venue and Event Details

The concert will be held at MMRDA Grounds, located in the bustling Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), one of Mumbai’s premier event hubs known for hosting large-scale concerts and festivals.

Gates will open at 5 PM, while the show is scheduled to begin at 7 PM. The event is expected to run for approximately three hours, concluding around 10 PM. Attendees are advised to reach early to avoid last-minute rush and ensure smooth entry.

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Fastest Way to Reach via Mumbai Metro

Given the heavy traffic typically seen around BKC during major events, metro travel remains the most efficient option.

  • The most convenient route is via Mumbai Metro Line 2B. Commuters can get down at the BKC station (subject to operational routes) and take a short walk or auto ride to the venue.

  • Alternatively, travellers can use Mumbai Metro Line 1, get down at Ghatkopar, and hire a cab or auto to reach BKC.

Using the metro can significantly reduce travel time and help avoid congestion around the venue.

Ticket Prices and Categories

Tickets for the concert are witnessing high demand, with prices ranging widely based on experience and access:

  • Silver: ₹1,499 – ₹2,999

  • Gold: ₹1,799 – ₹14,399

  • Platinum: ₹2,499 – ₹17,999

  • Diamond (Left & Right): ₹2,999 – ₹5,999

  • Fan Pit (Left & Right): ₹6,999 – ₹28,999

With strong buzz around the event, several categories are fast selling out.

How to Book Tickets

Fans can book tickets through Zomato’s ticketing platform. Users need to search for the event, select their preferred category, and complete the booking via UPI, card, or net banking. E-tickets are issued via email or SMS upon successful payment.

What to Expect from the Show

The Mumbai concert is expected to be a major highlight of Honey Singh’s India tour, which will also cover cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Kolkata, and conclude in Bengaluru on May 16.

Known for redefining India’s party music scene, Honey Singh’s return to live performances has generated massive excitement. The show promises a mix of nostalgia, storytelling, and electrifying stage presence, making it one of the most anticipated live events in the city.

For fans, tonight’s concert is not just about music it’s a chance to witness the journey of one of India’s most iconic hitmakers live on stage.

ALSO READ: Latest South, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada OTT Release: Kaattaan, Valathu Vashathe Kallan to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Ahaa

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Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Tonight: Complete Metro Routes, Entry Timings, Ticket Prices & Travel Guide You Need To Know

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Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Tonight: Complete Metro Routes, Entry Timings, Ticket Prices & Travel Guide You Need To Know

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Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Tonight: Complete Metro Routes, Entry Timings, Ticket Prices & Travel Guide You Need To Know
Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Tonight: Complete Metro Routes, Entry Timings, Ticket Prices & Travel Guide You Need To Know
Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Tonight: Complete Metro Routes, Entry Timings, Ticket Prices & Travel Guide You Need To Know
Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Tonight: Complete Metro Routes, Entry Timings, Ticket Prices & Travel Guide You Need To Know

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