LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "You think I don't have things to say…": Dhanashree Verma opens up about split with Yuzvendra Chahal, takes dig at online hate

"You think I don't have things to say…": Dhanashree Verma opens up about split with Yuzvendra Chahal, takes dig at online hate

"You think I don't have things to say…": Dhanashree Verma opens up about split with Yuzvendra Chahal, takes dig at online hate

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 17:58:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 8 (ANI): Dhanashree Verma’s divorce from Indian cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal, has been one of the most controversial topics of 2025.

Ever since the split, the social media influencer has faced harsh online trolling, with many calling her a “gold digger.”

Now, Dhanashree, who is currently on Ashneer Grover’s reality show ‘Rise and Fall’, opened up about her marriage and the criticism she faced. Speaking to fellow contestants, she said that respect was always important to her, even during tough times.

“When you are in marriage, then you are responsible ki dusre person ka bhi respect aapke haath mein hota hai. Chah kar main bhi disrespect kar sakti thi. You think I don’t have things to say as a woman, but he was my husband. I respected even when I was married and I have to respect it now that I was married to him,” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amazon MX Player (@mxplayer)

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 after meeting during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, their marriage ended earlier this year. The couple filed for divorce by mutual consent in February 2025 and were officially granted divorce in March.

During this period, trolling against Dhanashree grew intense. Things escalated when Chahal appeared at the final divorce hearing wearing a T-shirt that read, “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy.”

In a new promo for Rise and Fall, Dhanashree was also seen addressing the “gold digger” tag with humour. In a promo for an upcoming episode, contestants were asked to choose between a gold bag worth Rs 2 lakh and a silver bag worth Rs 1 lakh. Paired with actor Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree listened as he remarked, “Dekho mujhe diamond, silver thoda suit nahi karta. Mujhe gold suit karta hai (Look, diamonds and silver don’t suit me. Gold suits me).”

Dhanashree then delivered a witty response with a reference to the trolling she has faced. She said, “Yeh line toh main bol nahi sakti. Agar maine yeh line bol di toh jo mujhe pyaar milne vala hoga vo bhi nahi milega (I cannot say this line. If I say this line, I won’t even get the love that I am going to get).”

‘Rise and Fall’ is hosted by Ashneer Grover and features popular faces from the entertainment world including Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh.

Viewers can was the show on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Dhanashree Vermadivorcemx-playerrise-and-falltrollsyuzvendra chahal

RELATED News

Photons collide in the void, quantum simulation creates light out of nothing: Research
Snoop Dogg, Eli Roth join forces for horror film "Don't Go In That House, B****!"
"Still looking as good at 92": Kajol extends heartfelt birthday wish to Asha Bhosle, shares unseen picture with singer, Saif Ali Khan
'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' trailer: Aryan Khan's directorial features Lakshya's journey to fame with Rajamouli, Aamir Khan in cameo
Who Is The Malayalam Actress Caught In Unexpected Trouble At Melbourne Airport Over Jasmine Flowers?

LATEST NEWS

GT's larger-than life projection, Abhishek's red-rose, mentor's wishes: How cricketing world wished Shubman Gill on 26th birthday
Nepal Protests Turn Deadly: Police Allegedly Shoot Protester in Head Over Social Media Ban
Scientists uncover key protein in cellular fat storage: Study
BRS Boycotts VP Election, Stands With 70 Lakh Telangana Farmers
Airtel network down, users flood social media with complaints; Company confirms outage
PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh, Punjab tomorrow to review flood situation
US: 26-Year-Old Haryana’s Jind Man Allegedly Shot Dead After Objecting To Individual Urinating In Public
18 killed, 200 injured as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent
Samsung unveils Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 series at IFA trade show in Berlin
This simple diet could help protect memory, even with Alzheimer's genes: Study
"You think I don't have things to say…": Dhanashree Verma opens up about split with Yuzvendra Chahal, takes dig at online hate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"You think I don't have things to say…": Dhanashree Verma opens up about split with Yuzvendra Chahal, takes dig at online hate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"You think I don't have things to say…": Dhanashree Verma opens up about split with Yuzvendra Chahal, takes dig at online hate
"You think I don't have things to say…": Dhanashree Verma opens up about split with Yuzvendra Chahal, takes dig at online hate
"You think I don't have things to say…": Dhanashree Verma opens up about split with Yuzvendra Chahal, takes dig at online hate
"You think I don't have things to say…": Dhanashree Verma opens up about split with Yuzvendra Chahal, takes dig at online hate

QUICK LINKS