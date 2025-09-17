"Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us": SRK, Aamir, Alia, Ayushmann extend heartfelt wishes on PM Modi's 75th birthday
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 17, 2025 13:41:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): On the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, several prominent figures from the Indian film industry sent their heartfelt wishes to him.

Among those extending greetings were actors Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Shah Rukh, who is currently shooting for his film ‘King’ abroad, conveyed his heartfelt greetings to PM Modi via a special video message.

“Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring. Your discipline, hard work and dedication towards the country can be seen in this journey. Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us. I pray that you always stay healthy and happy…,” SRK said.

Aamir too prayed for PM Modi’s long life.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. Your contributions towards the development of India will always be remembered. On this joyous occasion, we pray for your long life and also that you continue to take the country on the path of progress,” the actor shared.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us toward even more progress. Aapki sehat, shakti aur safalta sada bani rahe,” Alia Bhatt said in a video message.

Actor Ajay Devgn also extended his warm greetings to PM Narendra Modi, hailing PM Modi’s contributions to the nation.

“On the occasion of your 75th birthday, my family and I extend our heartfelt wishes to you. I first met you when you were the Chief Minister of Gujarat…there has been a remarkable example of consistency in your journey. Your vision for the nation, dedication to your work, and fearless leadership have earned India a distinguished place on the global stage,” Ajay said.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana fondly recalled his first meeting with Prime Minister Modi, noting how genuinely concerned the PM was about the well-being of his family.

“When I first met him, he already knew so much about us..he asked about my family, inquired about my father, Tahira’s health, and even about my films. This personal connection he forms with everyone he interacts with makes him truly exceptional. I wish him good health and happiness,” Ayushmann expressed.

“I truly wish for your good health, long life and boundless energy so you can take our great nation to even greater heights. Jai Hind,” Vicky said while extending his birthday wishes to PM Modi.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, has been organised to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday.

Under this campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to conduct blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

