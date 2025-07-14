YouTuber Harsh Beniwal Poses With Mia Khalifa In An AI-Generated Pic To Hilariously Mock Ashish Chanchlani- This Caption Is The Proof

YouTuber Harsh Beniwal recently uploaded an AI-generated picture of himself and former adult model Mia Khalifa and the social media world went into a tizzy about it. His friendly roasting of his fellow YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and actress Elli AvrRam has gone viral, drawing reactions and laughs from fans.

Beniwal’s Viral AI Photo Mocks Chanchlani’s Post

Harsh Beniwal posted an AI-edited photo on Instagram story and X on July 13, 2025, of himself and Mia Khalifa posing for a selfie, with the same caption used by Ashish Chanchlani to hard launch his relationship with Elli AvrRam the day before.

Chanchlani’s photo, captioned “Finally” with a red heart, sparked dating rumors, and Beniwal humorously copied the caption to troll his friend. The lighthearted mockery, part of a viral AI photo trend, amused fans, with users praising Beniwal’s comedic timing.







Chanchlani and AvrRam’s Relationship Confirmation

Ashish Chanchlani’s original post on July 12, 2025, featured him holding Elli AvrRam in a picturesque European setting, captioned “Finally.” The image fueled speculation about a romantic relationship, which was later confirmed by multiple sources.

Earlier the duo was spotted together at an event in January 2025, still making fans skeptical whether this is for a project or a real relationship. The couple has received thousands of congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans.

However, the post also evoked misogynistic remarks against AvrRam, with people coming forward in defence of her against sexist comments. Beniwal’s AI photo added a humorous spin to this buzz that would not go away, fueling the discussion.

Social Media’s Mixed Reactions to the Trend

Beniwal’s post, while entertaining, reignited discussions about AI-generated content and its role in online banter. Fans lauded his creativity, with comments like “Gym se faida to hota hai!” and “Haters will say this is AI from.”.

AvrRam’s trolling however, uncovers the darker side of going viral, and netizens’ double standards for mocking a woman with their sexist remarks.

