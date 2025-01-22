Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

The 73-year-old actress, known for her iconic roles in classic Bollywood films, revealed the distressing ordeal in a heartfelt post on Instagram, where she recounted how she was saved by her son, Zahaan Khan.

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman recently took to social media to share a terrifying near-death experience that left her struggling to breathe after choking on one of her medications. The 73-year-old actress, known for her iconic roles in classic Bollywood films, revealed the distressing ordeal in a heartfelt post on Instagram, where she recounted how she was saved by her son, Zahaan Khan.

Aman, who had just wrapped up a busy day at work, returned home to her pets and was preparing for bed when the incident occurred. In her post, she described how, after taking a sip of water with her blood pressure medicine, the pill became lodged in her throat. Despite multiple attempts to swallow it, the pill remained stuck, leaving her with restricted breathing.

“I popped the pill into my mouth, took a sip of water, and then felt my breath catch,” she wrote. “There it was, this little pill lodged in my throat. Too far down to regurgitate and too far up to swallow. I could still breathe, but it was restricted. I took another drink of water, and then another and another, until the glass was empty but the pill remained stuck.”

What followed was a wave of panic as Aman realized she was alone at home, with only her dog and five cats for company. Unable to reach her doctor, she frantically called her son, Zahaan, who quickly abandoned his own plans to rush to her side. “There was nobody at home with me other than the dog and the five cats, and panic began to set in,” she shared. “I kept making frantic calls to @zanuski, who had abandoned his plan to rush over.”

As Aman waited for her son to arrive, the discomfort intensified. She explained how, despite her fears, there was no dramatic ending to the story. Zahaan eventually arrived, and they were able to get in touch with her doctor, who reassured them that the pill would dissolve over time. Aman spent the next few hours sipping warm water while waiting for the pill to dissolve.

Reflecting on the experience, the actress shared a deeper message of patience and composure in difficult situations. “Sometimes it’s important to tackle an issue head-on. To confront, challenge, and change. But sometimes a situation requires those other softer acts of patience, restraint, and equanimity,” she wrote.

Though the incident left her feeling “sheepish” about her initial panic, it served as a valuable reminder of the importance of patience in the face of life’s challenges. In the end, it was a moment of vulnerability that brought a sense of calm to her otherwise busy life.

On the work front, Zeenat Aman is gearing up for several exciting projects. She will soon be seen in the highly anticipated show *The Royals* on Netflix, alongside stars like Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Nora Fatehi. Additionally, she will be a part of Manish Malhotra’s *Bun Tikki*. A true icon of Indian cinema, Zeenat continues to remain active in the entertainment industry, delighting her fans with her graceful presence.

