Home > Entertainment > Zoe Kravitz, Harry Styles Spark Dating Buzz After Rome Outing Days After Actress Was Spotted Getting Cozy With Austin Butler In Paris

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were spotted together in Rome, sparking dating rumors after a fan video went viral. Kravitz is busy promoting her film Caught Stealing with Austin Butler, while Styles’ personal life has kept headlines buzzing since his split with Taylor Russell.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 25, 2025 21:11:00 IST

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were recently spotted together, taking in the sights of Rome. Someone caught the pair on vide, shared by a Harry Styles fan account on X, just out for a casual stroll.

Kravitz, 36, had her arm looped around Styles’, who’s 31, as they wandered down the street. No word yet from either of their reps, who haven’t commented on the outing.

It’s unclear exactly when this video was shot. Lately, Kravitz has been bouncing around Europe, promoting her new film, Caught Stealing, alongside Austin Butler.

The two of them were seen out at a Paris bar after the movie’s red carpet premiere on August 21. Earlier that week, on August 19, Kravitz showed up for a Caught Stealing event in London.

Kravitz, who ended her engagement with Channing Tatum last October after more than three years together, has also been seen with Noah Centineo several times in New York City since the split.

As for Styles, he was last linked to Taylor Russell, his co-star from Bones and All. They reportedly broke up in May 2024 after less than a year together. Styles also made headlines in June, after being seen kissing producer Ella Kenny in the VIP area at Glastonbury Festival, according to a video published by The Sun.

Kravitz’s latest project, Caught Stealing, directed by Darren Aronofsky, hits theatres August 29. She’s also working on two upcoming films namely How to Rob a Bank (with Nicholas Hoult, Anna Sawai, and Pete Davidson) and Self-Portrait (with Thomasin McKenzie). There’s talk she’ll direct a new film, How to Save a Marriage, as her follow-up to Blink Twice, her directorial debut.

Harry Styles, meanwhile, hasn’t appeared in a film since 2022, when he starred in Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. His last album, Harry’s House, dropped that same year. 

Tags: Austin Butlerharry stylesParisromezoe saldana

