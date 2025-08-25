Watch: Chris Martin Makes Fun Of Kiss Cam Scandal, Runs A Couple Through ‘Security Checks’ Before Proposal

The Coldplay “kiss cam” story just keeps picking up steam.

During a recent show at Wembley Stadium, Chris Martin paused when a fan in the crowd flashed a sign asking if he could propose to his partner.

Martin, probably with the last kiss cam scandal still fresh in his mind, didn’t just hand over the mic. Instead, he looked at the guy and said, “Alright, mate, just nod if you’re good as I run through some basic security checks, okay?” The crowd cracked up, but you could tell he was only half-joking.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Jokes About Kiss Cam Scandal

He kept going, confirming, “Is this your partner? Not someone else’s? Okay.” Martin then took it a step further, asking if they were “cousins or siblings or anything weird like that… Are you AI? Are you real people?” Only after getting a clear yes did he let the proposal happen.

FULL VIDEO: Jumbotron proposal with Chris confirming first they’re actual partners before he sings 🤣 #ColdplayWembley pic.twitter.com/DKDuRAqMug — Neil (@neilenore) August 22, 2025

Is Chris Martin Still Haunted by Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy?

Chris Martin’s caution wasn’t out of nowhere. Just a few months ago, a couple at a Coldplay concert near Boston went viral after being caught on the kiss cam while apparently cheating on their spouses.

Andy Byron, Astronomer CEO at the time, and his head of HR, Kristin Cabot, were shown cuddling on the Jumbotron. They freaked out and tried to hide when they realised the cameras were on them, but the damage was done.

Chris Martin, ever the smartass, quipped, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” Memes exploded. Astronomer even roped in Gwyneth Paltrow, Martin’s ex, as a “temporary spokesperson” for an ad campaign.