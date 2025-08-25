LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sydney Sweeney Reveals Manchester United, Liverpool Players Slid Into Her DMs post Jeans Ad Row: ‘There Is No Respect’

Sydney Sweeney Reveals Manchester United, Liverpool Players Slid Into Her DMs post Jeans Ad Row: ‘There Is No Respect’

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney opens up about online trolling, revealing how hate messages and invasive DMs fuel her anxiety. From backlash over an American Eagle ad to wild Nazi-linked claims and Premier League footballers sliding into her inbox, the actress is still learning how to set boundaries.

SYDNEY SWEENEY
SYDNEY SWEENEY

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 25, 2025 02:15:15 IST

Sydney Sweeney’s parents used to laugh off her childhood acting ambitions, brushing them aside as pure fantasy—about as likely as her growing up to be royalty. Now, though, there’s nothing fairytale-like about the things she faces online.

The Euphoria star has been pretty blunt about it: her inbox? Absolutely not a safe place. She’s shared how the constant barrage of hate and weirdly invasive messages leaves her on edge, fighting anxiety every time she dares to post something new.

Sydney Sweeney On Online Hate After American Eagle Campaign Backlash

Take last month. The actress caught a wave of backlash over an American Eagle jeans campaign. The ad had her stretched across a vintage car, tossing out a cheeky line about her “great jeans”-cue the internet outrage machine.

Critics accused the campaign of racial insensitivity, and some even tried to link the innocent “great jeans” pun to eugenics. 

The drama didn’t stop there. A New Yorker columnist went so far as to call Sweeney an “Aryan princess.” Meanwhile, the internet’s more unhinged corners suggested her initials ‘SS’ were some sort of Nazi reference. The whole thing spiralled fast.

Sydney Sweeney Gets Real About Anxiety, Trolling & Invasive DMs

Off-screen, Sydney’s dealing with a nonstop flood of DMs. Since her recent breakup, Premier League footballers (yes, actual Manchester United and Liverpool players) slid into her messages, fishing for a date.

She turned them all down. 

According to someone in her circle, she gets hit up by about 100 hopefuls a month, ranging from celebrities to wealthy strangers from all over the world. Most get ignored; the disrespectful ones are slammed with a block.

In her latest interview, she revealed, “The ones who cross the line of respect are quickly blocked,” adding, “My DMs are not a safe space. There is no respect in those.”

Sydney gets that her characters make people feel close to her, even though she doesn’t know them at all. That blurry line between fan and stranger is something she’s still trying to figure out how to set boundaries without shutting people out completely. 

ALSO READ: What’s Behind Madonna’s Stunning New Look At 67? Her 29-Year-Old Boyfriend Might Have the Answer

Tags: celebrity newsSydney Sweeneytrending news

RELATED News

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
Sydney Sweeney Reveals Manchester United, Liverpool Players Slid Into Her DMs post Jeans Ad Row: ‘There Is No Respect’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sydney Sweeney Reveals Manchester United, Liverpool Players Slid Into Her DMs post Jeans Ad Row: ‘There Is No Respect’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sydney Sweeney Reveals Manchester United, Liverpool Players Slid Into Her DMs post Jeans Ad Row: ‘There Is No Respect’
Sydney Sweeney Reveals Manchester United, Liverpool Players Slid Into Her DMs post Jeans Ad Row: ‘There Is No Respect’
Sydney Sweeney Reveals Manchester United, Liverpool Players Slid Into Her DMs post Jeans Ad Row: ‘There Is No Respect’
Sydney Sweeney Reveals Manchester United, Liverpool Players Slid Into Her DMs post Jeans Ad Row: ‘There Is No Respect’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?