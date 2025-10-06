Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan And Prashant Kishor Battle For Political Supremacy

Finally Bihar is all set for Assembly Elections 2025. The Election Commission today, on October 6 officially announced that the elections will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting and results on November 14. Following this, the election heat has increased in Bihar, and the political fight is bound to be one of the most defining battles in the state’s recent past.

At the centre of this battle are four major players Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan, and Prashant Kishor all with much at stake and political careers on the line.

Nitish Kumar and his fight for anti-incumbency wave

For Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, 2025 Bihar polls can be the final test of survival and legacy. With almost two decades in power, Nitish is confronted with a robust anti-incumbency wave and political credibility doubts due to repeated changes of alliance that added to his moniker “Paltu Ram.

This is Kumar’s 10th bid to become chief minister, and the verdict will determine if his reputation as the ‘development man’ remains strong with the people or if fatigue and policy freeze outweigh his previous governance achievements. Crucially, the outcome will not merely establish his future but determine if the Janata Dal (United) will be able to continue playing a big role in Bihar politics or become a junior partner of sorts in the BJP-led NDA.

To his difficulties is added a recent embarrassment a petition submitted against him in March 2025 for supposedly having disrespected the national anthem that may further mar his reputation.

Tejashwi Yadav: The Young Challenger

For Tejashwi Yadav, the son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the 2025 elections are the best chance yet to seize power. Having just fallen short in 2020 when the RJD bagged 75 seats and became the single largest party Tejashwi now surges on the rising anti-incumbency wave against Nitish Kumar.

As a young, energetic chief, Tejashwi is relying on a mix of old-style RJD voters and young wings keen on change. His tasks, nonetheless, are still substantial he needs to broaden the appeal of RJD beyond its Yadav heartland, handle coalition intrigue in the Mahagathbandhan, and establish himself as a serious pro-development choice. It is crucial to look on how Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar rally is going to have an effect on Tejashwi Yadav’s political future.

The 2025 results will be crucial not just for Tejashwi’s personal political future but also for the opposition’s survival as a serious force in Bihar.

Prashant Kishor: From Strategist to Politician

The 2025 elections also see the political debut of political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who has started the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). Announcing that his party will field candidates for all 243 assembly seats independently, Kishor has pitched JSP as an ambitious bid to shatter Bihar’s ingrained politics of caste.

For Kishor, it is a high-risk, high-reward bet. Though he carries the national-level brand recognition and strategic acumen, the true test will be converting his individual brand and padyatra reach into votes and legislative seats. Kishor has publicly declared that his party will finish “first or last” a sign that he views the election as make-or-break for his political career.

Chirag Paswan: Taking on and Redefining a Legacy

Another prominent player is Chirag Paswan, the son of the prominent Dalit icon Ram Vilas Paswan and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader. While Chirag has experienced success in parliament elections securing seats in 2014, 2019, and 2024 he has not yet been able to convert that into meaningful influence in Bihar’s assembly politics.

This time, Chirag wants to show that he is not merely a “spoiler” or a kingmaker. He wants to position LJP(R) as a regional power base that can determine government formation in Patna. With his party contesting in alliance with the BJP and JD(U), Chirag’s capacity to bolster NDA’s chances will be closely observed.

At 43, Chirag represents a new generation of Bihar politics younger, ambitious, and media-savvy. His famous line “Bihar mujhe bula raha hai” (Bihar is calling me) underlines his intention to step out of his father’s shadow and carve out his own space in state politics.

Bihar Elections 2025: A Battle of Generations and Narratives

The Bihar elections of 2025 are poised to be more than just a party versus party contest they are an experience vs. legacy and youth vs. change struggle. Nitish Kumar is battling for political survival, Tejashwi Yadav for his maiden attempt at chief ministership, Chirag Paswan attempting to reinterpret the legacy of his father, and Prashant Kishor trying to break the system.

The verdict on November 14, will decide not only the next chief minister but the shape of Bihar’s politics for years to come.

