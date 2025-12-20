LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai rain kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup Election Commission India bangladesh dubai rain kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup Election Commission India bangladesh dubai rain kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup Election Commission India bangladesh dubai rain kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup Election Commission India bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai rain kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup Election Commission India bangladesh dubai rain kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup Election Commission India bangladesh dubai rain kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup Election Commission India bangladesh dubai rain kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup Election Commission India bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Desert Drowned? Why Is the UAE Seeing Such Heavy Rainfall? Climate Shift Explained

Desert Drowned? Why Is the UAE Seeing Such Heavy Rainfall? Climate Shift Explained

Dubai was hit by heavy rainfall late Thursday, followed by an intense overnight storm in the capital, Abu Dhabi. The UAE generally sees minimal rainfall each year, usually limited to brief and scattered spells. However, such extreme weather episodes are becoming increasingly frequent across the Gulf. Short but intense bursts of rain are proving especially disruptive in desert cities like Dubai.

Why Is the UAE Seeing Such Heavy Rainfall?
Why Is the UAE Seeing Such Heavy Rainfall?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 20, 2025 11:05:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Desert Drowned? Why Is the UAE Seeing Such Heavy Rainfall? Climate Shift Explained

The UAE, a nation known for its vast deserts and arid climate, has been witnessing unusually heavy rainfall, triggering floods in major regions, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi. 

You Might Be Interested In

From submerged roasts to overflowing wadis, the rare downpour led to widespread advisories urging residents to remain indoors. Residents and experts are asking the same question: why is a desert country seeing such intense rain? 

What Happened in UAE? 

Dubai was hit by heavy rainfall late Thursday, followed by an intense overnight storm in the capital, Abu Dhabi. 

You Might Be Interested In

By Friday morning, several low-lying areas reported waterlogging. In the northern emirates, social media is filled with videos showing rapidly flowing floodwaters rushing through valleys that can become hazardous within minutes, prompting authorities to advise motorists to steer clear. 



The Dubai government instructed all public sector employees to work from home, while the private sector was strongly encouraged to adopt remote work as well. In Abu Dhabi, similar advisories urged residents to remain indoors unless travel was absolutely unavoidable. 

As a precautionary measure, public beaches, parks, and major tourist attractions were also temporarily closed. 

Why UAE Cities Flood After Heavy Rain? 

The UAE generally sees minimal rainfall each year, usually limited to brief and scattered spells. However, such extreme weather episodes are becoming increasingly frequent across the Gulf. Short but intense bursts of rain are proving especially disruptive in desert cities like Dubai

Built primarily for dry conditions, the region’s infrastructure often struggles to cope when sudden cloudbursts release large amounts of water in a short span. 

The April 2024 floods had already exposed gaps in urban planning, and Friday’s relatively lighter rain once again showed how quickly roads and underpasses can become inundated. With such events occurring more often, the call for climate-resilient infrastructure is growing stronger and more urgent. 

What’s Causing Heavy Rain?

 Meteorologists say the prevailing conditions are driven by unstable weather patterns caused by low-pressure systems stretching from the Red Sea and the Arbain Sea. These systems funnel moisture-rich air into the region, triggering the development of towering rain-bearing clouds. 

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has cautioned that such conditions can lead to thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and strong winds, resulting in brief yet intense spells of rainfall across the country. 

Is Climate Shift Behind Heavy Rainfall?

 Climate experts note that rising global temperatures are amplifying extreme weather events around the world, including in traditionally arid regions. As warmer air holds more moisture, the chances of heavier rainfall increase when conditions align. 

In the Gulf, this shift has meant fewer rain events overall, but with far greater intensity, delivering large volumes of water in short bursts instead of steady, prolonged showers. 

Scientists caution that these patterns are expected to occur more often as climate change continues to intensify.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 11:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: dubai raindubai weatherheavy rain in dubaihome-hero-pos-5UAE rainuae weather update

RELATED News

Explained: Why The US Carried Out Operation Hawkeye Strike Against ISIS In Syria

Payal Gaming Viral Video Explained: Why Experts Say It’s an AI Deepfake Scam

What Is ‘Noctourism’: Exploring The Rise Of Nighttime Adventures In India

Bangladesh On Boil: Anti-India Protests, Hindu Man Lynched; Is China-Pak Nexus Behind Chaos In India’s Backyard?

The Unsolved Mystery Of Gaurav Tiwari: Life, Work And Untimely Death Of India’s Biggest Paranormal Investigator

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh Protests: Dhaka On Edge As Activists Gather For Funeral Of Slain ‘Inqilab Moncho’ Leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi; Security Heightened

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2025: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Weather Report

Desert Drowned? Why Is the UAE Seeing Such Heavy Rainfall? Climate Shift Explained

Who Was Sreenivasan? Malayalam Actor-Director Dies In Kochi After Long Illness, Leaving Fans In Shock

Assam Train Tragedy: 5 Rajdhani Express Coaches Derail After Hitting 8 Elephants In Hojai District

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (20.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (20.12.2025): Dear Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (20.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Who Is Anjali Arora? Viral Woman Breaks 3-Year Trauma Silence, Over MMS Scandal Amid Payal Gaming Row

Malayalam Filmmaker And Actor Sreenivasan Passes at 69

Desert Drowned? Why Is the UAE Seeing Such Heavy Rainfall? Climate Shift Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Desert Drowned? Why Is the UAE Seeing Such Heavy Rainfall? Climate Shift Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Desert Drowned? Why Is the UAE Seeing Such Heavy Rainfall? Climate Shift Explained
Desert Drowned? Why Is the UAE Seeing Such Heavy Rainfall? Climate Shift Explained
Desert Drowned? Why Is the UAE Seeing Such Heavy Rainfall? Climate Shift Explained
Desert Drowned? Why Is the UAE Seeing Such Heavy Rainfall? Climate Shift Explained

QUICK LINKS