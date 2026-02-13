Pakistan’s Double Standards Exposed: Massive Anti-India Rhetoric In Cricket, But Leaves Hockey Players Stranded On Australian Roads

The humiliating incident that Pakistan national hockey team had to endure in Canberra, when the hotel bookings of the team were suddenly cancelled because of unpaid bills, resulted in the team members being stranded on the road for several hours. The event happened during the Australian tour of the team in the second leg of the FIH Pro League. According to the sources, the players who were too tired, having travelled a long way to Lahore, were left without a place to stay and had to wait outside until some other settlement could be found.

Why Were Pakistani Hockey Players On Street?

Senior officials within the team had told them that their accommodation in a four star hotel in Canberra has been already paid to them by the Pakistan Sports Board and the Pakistan Hockey Federation. However, when they arrived at the hotels, the hotel staff informed them that they were yet to receive payment. Head coach Tahir Zaman was caught up with the time difference to call home and when the squad fell into a humiliating and stressful situation late into the night, officials back home could not be contacted.

The hotel management agreed to offer some level of accommodation after taking hours before giving in to it. With the lack of rooms available, a number of players were forced to have to share small spaces leaving rest and recovery prior to an important match. The following day, the team immediately left to the field to play against Australia and in the process fatigue and lack of preparation were evident as Pakistan lost the match 3–2. The incident also demonstrated the precarious situation with logistical planning and finances of the national team.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match

This case has attracted severe criticism due to the fact that it reveals the contrast of priorities. At the same time, despite the high profile and aggressive position of the authorities of Pakistan in the sphere of the cricketing relations, national hockey players of this country are forced to suffer due to the lack of the primary facilities in the foreign land. The Boycott Drama was produced by Pakistan ahead of the T20 world cup. However, having only big words and no spine, they had to revoke their decision to boycott drama. The key question therefore is, whilst they are this vocal about Cricket, why can they not take care of their hockey players? Similar to Canada in hockey, so was Pakistan. It has been characterized by observers as a plain example of an out of place concentration, with politics taking the front seat over the well being of athletes who are the national representatives of a sport.

‘First Time? No’

The embarrassment is not new. In the previous stage of the Pro League in Argentina, the players are said to have not been paid their daily allowances on time leaving them in financial distress when they were overseas. To make the situation worse, the team was touring without an appropriate manager when former Olympian, Anjum Saeed was sacked because of a disciplinary matter. In spite of the fact that the usage of daily allowances was later raised to USD 115 per player, the damage to the morale and confidence is already inflicted.

Who Helped The Pakistani Players?

The Pakistani community in Canberra at some stage intervened to assist the team that was stuck and it highlights the fact that outside resources were required when the formal systems failed. The six Pro League matches that have already been played have been lost by Pakistan so far and this off field crisis has only thrown more fears on how the sport is going to be in the country. The episode is a valuable lesson that national pride cannot be nurtured just on rhetoric but it has to be accompanied by responsibility and respect of the athletes who bear the national colours.

