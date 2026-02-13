IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Seen For First Time Post Hospitalisation, Shares Funny Moment With Arshdeep Singh | Watch Viral Video

India bowler Arshdeep Singh shared a funny video with Abhishek Sharma where the pacer is seen asking the opener about his health. Sharma missed the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia in Delhi on Thursday. He was replaced by Sanju Samson in the Playing XI.

“Abhishek (Sharma) is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju (Samson) comes in, similar batter, explosive. (Jasprit) Bumrah comes in for (Mohammed) Siraj,” captain Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

“Abhishek Sharma is still recovering from his illness and was unavailable for selection. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress,” the BCCI said.

Abhishek was earlier hospitalised for two days due to a stomach infection. Later, an updated on Sharma’s health was shared by Tilak Varma during the press conference on Tuesday. “Abhishek has been discharged today. There is still time to decide on his participation for tomorrow’s game,” Varma told reporters.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate earlier confirmed that the opener was recovering from a stomach bug. “Abhi still has a few issues with his tummy. We are hopeful he will be available in two days,” he said.

“We’re waiting on Abhishek’s fitness, and that could open up a few different combinations,” ten Doeschate had added.

After he missed the clash against Namibia, it remains to be seen if he gets fit in time for the match against Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo.

