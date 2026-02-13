IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Seen For First Time Post Hospitalisation, Shares Funny Moment With Arshdeep Singh | Watch Viral Video

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Seen For First Time Post Hospitalisation, Shares Funny Moment With Arshdeep Singh | Watch Viral Video

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Seen For First Time Post Hospitalisation, Shares Funny Moment With Arshdeep Singh | Watch Viral Video

T20 World Cup 2026: India opener Abhishek Sharma was seen for the first time after being hospitalised with a stomach infection, as teammate Arshdeep Singh shared a light-hearted video of their hilarious chat. Watch video here on NewsX.

(Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
(Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 13, 2026 12:30:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Seen For First Time Post Hospitalisation, Shares Funny Moment With Arshdeep Singh | Watch Viral Video

India bowler Arshdeep Singh shared a funny video with Abhishek Sharma where the pacer is seen asking the opener about his health. Sharma missed the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia in Delhi on Thursday. He was replaced by Sanju Samson in the Playing XI.  

“Abhishek (Sharma) is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju (Samson) comes in, similar batter, explosive. (Jasprit) Bumrah comes in for (Mohammed) Siraj,” captain Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss. 

“Abhishek Sharma is still recovering from his illness and was unavailable for selection. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress,” the BCCI said. 

You Might Be Interested In

Abhishek was earlier hospitalised for two days due to a stomach infection. Later, an updated on Sharma’s health was shared by Tilak Varma during the press conference on Tuesday. “Abhishek has been discharged today. There is still time to decide on his participation for tomorrow’s game,” Varma told reporters.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate earlier confirmed that the opener was recovering from a stomach bug. “Abhi still has a few issues with his tummy. We are hopeful he will be available in two days,” he said.

“We’re waiting on Abhishek’s fitness, and that could open up a few different combinations,” ten Doeschate had added.

After he missed the clash against Namibia, it remains to be seen if he gets fit in time for the match against Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo.

Also Read: IND vs PAK | Abhishek Sharma Doubtful For Pakistan Clash in Colombo; Suryakumar Yadav Shares Big Health Update

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 12:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek Sharmaarshdeep singhhome-hero-pos-7ind vs pakindia vs pakistant20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Horror In Homeland: Argentina Beat India 8-0 In FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 In Rourkela

IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Set To Replace Sanju Samson As Rajasthan Royals Captain – Report

IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: India Register Comfortable Victory Against Namibia At Arun Jaitley Stadium

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Scripts History With Record Even MS Dhoni Never Achieved

LATEST NEWS

T.N. CM Stalin Surprises 1.31 Crore Women With Rs 5,000 Credit; Here’s How You Can Receive The Money

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Who Leads The Premium SUV Battle In India? Detailed Comparison of Features, Specs, Performance & Price

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Seen For First Time Post Hospitalisation, Shares Funny Moment With Arshdeep Singh | Watch Viral Video

Who Is Sonam Pandit? Watch The Influencer’s Video That Is Going Viral — Check Here

JEE Main Result: 14 Candidates Score 100 Percentile Twice Across Two Sessions

Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl

O Romeo Movie Ignites Kabir Singh Flashbacks: Has Shahid Kapoor Returned As Bollywood’s Most Explosive Lover? Here Are the Clues….

Gold And Silver Price Alert: MCX Rebounds, Check Out City-Wise Rates And Global Prices In INR – See How Prices Are Moving Today!

Tarique Rahman’s Big Win In Bangladesh: What BNP Victory Means For China-Pakistan Nexus – Relief Or Red Alert For India?

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 124th Course 2026: Registration, Eligibility, Vacancies

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Seen For First Time Post Hospitalisation, Shares Funny Moment With Arshdeep Singh | Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Seen For First Time Post Hospitalisation, Shares Funny Moment With Arshdeep Singh | Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Seen For First Time Post Hospitalisation, Shares Funny Moment With Arshdeep Singh | Watch Viral Video
IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Seen For First Time Post Hospitalisation, Shares Funny Moment With Arshdeep Singh | Watch Viral Video
IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Seen For First Time Post Hospitalisation, Shares Funny Moment With Arshdeep Singh | Watch Viral Video
IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Seen For First Time Post Hospitalisation, Shares Funny Moment With Arshdeep Singh | Watch Viral Video

QUICK LINKS