IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Doubtful For Pakistan Clash in Colombo; Suryakumar Yadav Shares Big Health Update

India opener Abhishek Sharma was rested from the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia in Delhi on Thursday. He was replaced by Sanju Samson in the Playing XI.

“Abhishek (Sharma) is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju (Samson) comes in, similar batter, explosive. (Jasprit) Bumrah comes in for (Mohammed) Siraj,” captain Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

“Abhishek Sharma is still recovering from his illness and was unavailable for selection. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress,” the BCCI said.

"Abhishek Sharma is still recovering from his illness and was unavailable for selection. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress." — BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2026

Abhishek was earlier hospitalised for two days due to a stomach infection. Later, an updated on Sharma’s health was shared by Tilak Varma during the press conference on Tuesday. “Abhishek has been discharged today. There is still time to decide on his participation for tomorrow’s game,” Varma told reporters.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate earlier confirmed that the opener was recovering from a stomach bug. “Abhi still has a few issues with his tummy. We are hopeful he will be available in two days,” he said.

“We’re waiting on Abhishek’s fitness, and that could open up a few different combinations,” ten Doeschate had added.

With Abhishek missing the clash against Namibia, it remains to be seen if he gets fit in time for the match against Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo.

