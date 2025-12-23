LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > How Donald Trump Is Ramping Up 2026 Immigration Crackdown: $170 Billion Funding, More ICE Agents, New Detention Centres And 1 Million Deportations A Year

President Donald Trump is preparing to sharply escalate immigration enforcement in 2026 with billions in new funding, more agents, and expanded detention centres. The move comes amid falling approval ratings and growing political backlash ahead of the US midterm elections.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 23, 2025 08:27:37 IST

President Donald Trump, in 2026, is preparing to significantly intensify his immigration enforcement agenda, backed by billions of dollars in new funding, expanded detention capacity, and stepped-up workplace raids. The push comes as Trump faces declining approval ratings and mounting political backlash ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Earlier this year, the administration deployed additional immigration agents to major US cities, carrying out high-profile enforcement operations that at times led to confrontations with local residents.

According to Reuters, quoting officials, the White House now plans to scale up these efforts substantially.

Inside Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown: Thousands More Agents, New Detention Centres Planned

Trump administration officials have said that beginning in 2026, the government plans to hire thousands of additional immigration enforcement officers, open new detention facilities, and increase arrests of immigrants held in local jails.

Under a sweeping spending package passed in July this year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and US Border Patrol are set to receive an additional $170 billion in funding through September 2029. 

The expanded funding is expected to support both staffing increases and detention infrastructure.

Data Shows Increase in Arrests of Non-Criminal Migrants

Despite the administration’s repeated public emphasis on targeting criminals, government data shows a growing share of those arrested by ICE have no criminal record beyond alleged immigration violations.

By late November, 41% of the roughly 54,000 people arrested and detained by ICE had no criminal history other than suspected immigration offences, agency figures show. By contrast, in the first few weeks of January, before Trump took office, only 6% of those arrested and detained by ICE were not facing other criminal charges or prior convictions.

Also Read: 15 Years After Fukushima, Japan Prepares to Restart World’s Biggest Nuclear Plant: Here’s What we Know

Sharp Rise in Arrests and Deportations To Follow

Alongside the expansion of enforcement operations, the Trump administration has revoked temporary legal status for thousands of immigrants from Haiti, Venezuela, and Afghanistan, increasing the pool of individuals eligible for deportation.

The administration has pledged to deport 1 million immigrants annually. Since Trump took office in January, approximately 622,000 immigrants have been removed, according to the Reuters report.

White House border czar Tom Homan said the president had already delivered on his promise of a historic deportation drive and indicated that enforcement numbers would rise sharply in the coming year.

“I think you’re going to see the numbers explode greatly next year,” Homan told Reuters. He added that the administration’s plans “absolutely” include increased enforcement actions at workplaces as ICE expands staffing and detention capacity.

Workplace Raids Expected Under Upcoming Immigration Crackdown

Trump’s renewed emphasis on job-site enforcement could lead to a surge in arrests and have broader economic consequences. Analysts warn that replacing detained immigrant workers with alternative labour could drive up labour costs and potentially undermine the administration’s efforts to curb inflation.

Earlier this year, certain businesses were temporarily exempted from enforcement under Trump’s orders, but that exemption was later reversed.

Some immigration policy advocates have argued that employers should be the primary focus of enforcement efforts.

“Eventually you’re going to have to go after these employers,” said Jessica Vaughan, policy director at the Centre for Immigration Studies.

Donald Trump’s Approval Ratings Slide 

As the immigration crackdown expands, Trump’s public support on the issue has weakened. His approval rating on immigration policy fell from 50% in March to 41% by mid-December, following enforcement operations in several major US cities.

“People are beginning to see this not as an immigration question anymore as much as it is a violation of rights, a violation of due process and militarising neighbourhoods,” said Mike Madrid, a moderate Republican political strategist.

Also Read: First After The World War II: Donald Trump Announces ‘Golden Fleet’ Trump-Class Battleships, Claims 100x Power & World’s Biggest Warships

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 8:27 AM IST
Tags: donald trumpICEmigration crackdownTom HomanUS ImmigrationWorld news

