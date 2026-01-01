H-1B Visa Crackdown: Are Indian Immigrants In US Afraid To Travel? New Survey Reveals Rising Deportation Fears Under Trump | Explained

The United States has witnessed a major shift in immigration policy in recent years, leaving many immigrants, particularly Indian H-1B visa holders, cautious about travel.

A new survey highlights the growing fear among immigrant communities regarding arrests, detentions, and deportations, revealing how policy changes are reshaping the daily lives of professionals in the U.S.

Trump-Era Immigration Crackdown Sparks Widespread Anxiety

According to the 2025 Survey of Immigrants conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) in collaboration with The New York Times, 22% of immigrants reported personally knowing someone who had been arrested, detained, or deported on immigration-related grounds since Donald Trump took office.

Remarkably, most of these individuals had not committed any serious crimes, illustrating the heightened scrutiny faced by immigrants in the U.S.

This sense of vulnerability is reflected in growing personal concerns: 41% of immigrants said they fear that they or a family member could be detained or deported, a sharp increase from 26% in 2023. While undocumented immigrants reported the highest levels of fear at 75%, the most significant increases were observed among lawfully present immigrants, rising from 33% to 50%, and naturalised citizens, from 12% to 31%.

Travel Fear Becomes a Reality for Many Immigrants

The survey also revealed an alarming trend: nearly three in ten immigrants admitted canceling or avoiding travel altogether due to immigration-related concerns.

Fear was most pronounced among undocumented immigrants, with 63% avoiding both domestic and international trips. However, the caution extended to H-1B visa holders, 32% of whom reported limiting travel, and even naturalised citizens, 15% of whom admitted similar behavior.

Experts have coined this phenomenon “travel fear,” which reflects how deeply immigration anxieties are influencing the day-to-day choices of immigrant communities.

Many Indian professionals, in particular, are weighing their personal and family commitments against perceived risks of detention or scrutiny while traveling, both within the United States and abroad.

H-1B Visa Rules Tighten: A Blow to Indian IT Professionals

Adding to these fears, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced in December 2025 that the traditional random lottery system for H-1B visas would be replaced with a weighted selection process favoring higher-paid and more highly skilled applicants.

This new system, set to take effect on February 27, 2026, will significantly impact Indian IT professionals, who have historically been the largest beneficiaries of the H-1B visa program.

The policy also includes higher application fees, a move justified by the Trump administration as an effort to curb alleged abuses of the program and prioritize American workers.

For Indian IT companies, this translates to increased costs for sponsoring thousands of employees, while also fueling uncertainty for individual visa holders who now face heightened scrutiny and procedural hurdles.

Tech Companies Brace for Impact

The H-1B visa program is central to the U.S. tech industry, allowing companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Tata Consultancy Services to recruit highly skilled foreign professionals. However, recent policy shifts have forced these companies to adapt quickly. Many have issued advisories warning employees against unnecessary travel, while consulates worldwide, particularly in India, have delayed visa appointments well into 2026, affecting work, family reunions, and long-term career plans.

Real-Life Impacts: Stories Behind the Statistics

While numbers reveal the scope of the issue, personal experiences make the story tangible. Shikha S., a 30-year-old Indian IT professional based in Texas, postponed a long-planned trip to India to visit her parents despite having valid work authorization.

Reports of increased H-1B scrutiny and uncertainty surrounding visa approvals led her to prioritize safety over family commitments. Shikha’s story reflects the difficult choices faced by many Indian immigrants, who are navigating an environment of fear, bureaucracy, and unpredictability.

The implications of “travel fear” extend beyond personal inconvenience. Some immigrants are skipping essential appointments, work conferences, and social events to minimize exposure to immigration authorities. This shift in behavior demonstrates how policy changes can ripple across communities, affecting quality of life and professional opportunities alike.

A New Era of Immigrant Caution

The 2025 Survey of Immigrants paints a picture of a community adjusting to a new reality. Mobility, once taken for granted by lawfully present immigrants and citizens, has become a calculated risk. With immigration policies continuing to evolve, particularly for H-1B visa holders, travel decisions are increasingly influenced by fear of detention, deportation, or bureaucratic complications.

For Indian professionals and other immigrant groups, this represents a fundamental shift in how life in the U.S. is experienced. Experts and immigration consultants, such as those at GCEB1, continue to monitor these developments closely, offering guidance on navigating visa changes, travel plans, and long-term immigration strategies.

As the H-1B visa landscape evolves in 2026, one thing is clear: for many Indian immigrants in the U.S., fear is no longer limited to immigration authorities; it shapes every decision, from family visits to career growth.

