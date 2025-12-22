LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > How Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Was Forced To Flee Violence-Hit Bangladesh Hiding Indian Identity

How Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Was Forced To Flee Violence-Hit Bangladesh Hiding Indian Identity

Sarod player Shiraz Ali Khan was forced to flee Bangladesh after Dhaka’s historic Chhayanaut cultural centre was vandalised. Fearing for his safety amid unrest, the Kolkata-based musician hid his Indian identity while returning home.

Shiraz Ali Khan was forced to flee Bangladesh. (Photo: IG/Shiraz Ali Khan)
Shiraz Ali Khan was forced to flee Bangladesh. (Photo: IG/Shiraz Ali Khan)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 22, 2025 15:21:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Was Forced To Flee Violence-Hit Bangladesh Hiding Indian Identity

Internationally acclaimed sarod player Shiraz Ali Khan was compelled to leave Bangladesh after a prestigious Bangla cultural institution came under attack in Dhaka only a few hours before he was scheduled to perform. This is happening amidst unrest and increasing anti-India feeling in the country.

You Might Be Interested In

As reported, the Kolkata musician tried to hide his Indian identity while fleeing the country out of concerns for his security, as violent mobs attacked spaces of culture linked to the Bangla tradition.

Chhayanaut Attack Triggers Fear Among Artistes

The incident happened on the 18th of December itself when Chhayanaut Shongskriti Bhaban, a historic cultural organisation in Dhaka, was attacked, vandalized, and burned down.

You Might Be Interested In

Shiraz Ali Khan had been set to give a classical sarod recital at the venue on December 19; however, due to the attack, it was abruptly canceled.

Chhayanaut, formed in the year 1961, is considered one of the integral parts of the Bangla culture and is renowned for promoting Rabindra Sangeet and traditional forms of arts.

Photos from the site revealed the level of destruction to the six-story building, which had instruments and rooms destroyed by fire.

“I Had to Suppress My Indian Identity”: Shiraz Ali Khan

While recounting the events of his escape, Shiraz said that “the return to India was full of fear and doubt.”

“For the first time in my life, I did not reveal my Indian identity,” said Fahmuddin, adding, “I spoke in the Brahmanbaria dialect, which my mother taught me, so I wouldn’t raise any suspicions at the borders.”

During his departure from Dhaka, Shiraz was reportedly detained and interrogated regarding his possession of foreign currency. His Indian passport and mobile phone were concealed by his driver until he was in safe custody at the airport.

“I never thought I would have to hide my identity to survive,” the sarod master passionately declared.

Tabla Player, Other artistes Still Stranded in Dhaka

Shiraz was able to get back home to Kolkata on December 20, but his tabla accompanist and some other artistes are stuck in Dhaka, hoping to return home once the situation eases.

He also added that his mother is currently in Bangladesh, with a few Hindu friends whose identities have not been disclosed for security reasons.

Strong Connections to Bangladesh, Sorrow over Attacks on Culture

Although he hails from Kolkata, Shiraz Ali Khan’s ancestral background encompasses a rich history and heritage associated with Bangladesh. He belongs to a prominent musical fraternity, as he is the son of Ustad Dhyanesh Khan, the grandson of the legendary sarod master Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, and the great grandson of Baba Allauddin Khan, whose ancestors traced their roots to Brahmanbaria, which falls in Bangladesh.

Shiraz mentioned that attacks on such institutions associated with this shared musical tradition were painful.

“This is not vandalism. This is an assault on culture, on artists, on our collective heritage,” he stated.

Violence Associated With Nationwide Unrest

This attack on Chhayanaut occurred against the background of widespread protests across the country as a result of the death of radical activist Sharif Osman Hadi, who had connections to last year’s protests against Hasina. Though the authorities have started an inquiry into the matter, Chhayanaut asserts that the arson attack was conducted by anti-Bengali cultural organizations that took advantage of the tense environment.

There are reports of Islamist mobs attacking cultural and media institutions, which raises concerns about the safety of artists, minorities, and freedom of expression in the country.

Shiraz Refuses to Return Until Artists are Protected

Shiraz Ali Khan has clearly indicated that until the security and dignity of artists are ensured, he would not go back to Bangladesh.

“I came with music, with humility, and with respect. I will return with the respect for culture and artists re-established,” he said.

The incident has sparked disputes over the the state of law and order in the country, attacking minorities, and the escalating repression of culture in Bangladesh, which has a rich tradition of fighting against the repression of culture.

ALSO READ: Trump Stuns North Carolina Rally With Explicit Remarks About Wife Melania’s Undergarments, Says ‘I Think She…’

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 3:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bangladesh violenceChhayanaut attackDhakahome-hero-pos-9sarod maestroShiraz Ali Khan

RELATED News

Another General Blown Up In Moscow: Full List Of High-Profile Russians Assassinated Since Start Of Ukraine War

Trump Stuns North Carolina Rally With Explicit Remarks About Wife Melania’s Undergarments, Says ‘I Think She…’

Two Bangladeshi Student Leaders Targeted Within A Week: Election Sabotage By Muhammad Yunus Or Foreign Conspiracy? Explained

Moscow Shocked: Senior Russian Military General Fanil Sarvarov Killed In A Car Bomb Explosion, Is Ukraine Responsible?

What Are The New Rules For Immigration Documents

LATEST NEWS

How Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Was Forced To Flee Violence-Hit Bangladesh Hiding Indian Identity

Discover Anshuka Yoga: Techniques for Strength and Flexibility

From 35 Years of Racing to Dakar 2026: The Journey of aerpace Racer Sanjay Takale

Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Found Homeless In California; Living On The Streets In Poor Condition | Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

Anthony Taylor Throws Bottle At India’s Neeraj Goyat After He Refuses Handshake; Here’s What Happened | WATCH

2026 Tata Safari And Harrier Petrol Launch: Know Everything From Specifications To New Features Of The Upcoming SUVs

What Are The New Rules For Immigration Documents

Punjab Announces 18-Member Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Among Them

Drishyam 3 Release Date Announced: Ajay Devgn  To Return As Vijay Salgaonkar On Big Screen On…

India Must Reinvest in Its Civilisational Values to Achieve Prosperity: Industrialist H M Bangur at the World Hindu Economic Forum 2025

How Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Was Forced To Flee Violence-Hit Bangladesh Hiding Indian Identity

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Was Forced To Flee Violence-Hit Bangladesh Hiding Indian Identity

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Was Forced To Flee Violence-Hit Bangladesh Hiding Indian Identity
How Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Was Forced To Flee Violence-Hit Bangladesh Hiding Indian Identity
How Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Was Forced To Flee Violence-Hit Bangladesh Hiding Indian Identity
How Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Was Forced To Flee Violence-Hit Bangladesh Hiding Indian Identity

QUICK LINKS