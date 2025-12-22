LIVE TV
Trump Stuns North Carolina Rally With Explicit Remarks About Wife Melania's Undergarments, Says 'I Think She…'

Trump Stuns North Carolina Rally With Explicit Remarks About Wife Melania’s Undergarments, Says ‘I Think She…’

US President Donald Trump has landed in hot water after making explicit remarks about his wife Melania’s panties. Trump has shocked his fans during a rally in North Carolina by saying a very private 'undergarments' comment.

Donald Trump shocked his fans during a rally in North Carolina by making a creepy comment about his wife. (Photo: ANI)
Donald Trump shocked his fans during a rally in North Carolina by making a creepy comment about his wife. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
December 22, 2025 15:23:30 IST

Trump Stuns North Carolina Rally With Explicit Remarks About Wife Melania’s Undergarments, Says ‘I Think She…’

US President Donald Trump shocked his fans during a rally in North Carolina as he swerved away from his script to deliver rather graphic statements about his wife, First Lady Melania Trump’s, underwear.

The remarks were delivered in a campaign-style speech, which was scheduled to concentrate on issues such as inflation, healthcare prices, and economy in connection with the upcoming midterm elections in 2026.

It was organised in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on the occasion of Friday, December 19.

“They Went Into My Wife’s Closet,” Trump Says

While reminiscing about the search conducted by the FBI on his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, in 2022, Trump stated that they entered Melania Trump’s private area.

“And they went into my wife’s closet, and they looked at her drawers,” Trump told the audience, in an apparent reference to the way the raid team handled his wife’s closet.

“I Think She Steams Them”: The Audience’s Reaction to an Explicit Description

Trump continued by describing Melania Trump as “a very meticulous person,” before going on to provide a vivid description of how she plans her outfits.

“Everything is perfect. Her undergarments, which are also called panties, are folded perfectly, packaged. They’re, like, so perfect. I think she steams them,” said the speaker to the evident surprise of the audience.

The comments overshadowed the policy-driven part of the rally and quickly spread on social networking sites.



FBI Raid Tied to Investigation into Classified Docs

The search that occurred in August 2022 was a part of a federal inquiry regarding the suspected mishandling of classified files after Trump left office. This was after the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) had confirmed that 15 boxes containing government papers had been removed to the property in Florida and not retrieved after Trump’s term as president.

It was revealed in the subsequent search warrant that law enforcement officials were trying to acquire evidence for obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act. Law enforcement officials confiscated 11 sets of classified documents, some labeled “top secret.”

He was indicted in June of 2023 and entered a plea of not guilty. His case was subsequently dismissed in July of 2024.

Trump Uses Rally to Bash Democrats, Himself

Nonetheless, Trump did use the rally to lash out at the leaders of the Democratic Party, terming North Carolina Senate candidate Roy Cooper as “radical left” because of his failure to address crime and disaster relief efforts after the passage of Hurricane Helene.

He took pride in the creation of jobs in the state, claiming that 53,000 jobs have been created since his inauguration, when the state government reported a lower creation of jobs. He claimed that the first year of his second term “has been the most successful year of any president in history.”

Who is Melania Trump?

Melania Trump, First Lady of the United States, and mother to her son, Barron Trump, is married to Donald Trump, the 45th and 47th President of the United States of America. Melania Trump was born on April 26, 1970, in Slovenia, making her the only foreign born First Lady in the history of the United States to become a naturalised citizen.

Melania was a model, modeling for top fashion houses before relocating to New York in 1996. She is married to Donald Trump, whom she married in 2005, and became the First Lady in 2017.

Outside of politics, Melania has also engaged in philanthropy, where she has acted as the Honorary Chairwoman of organizations such as the Boys’ Club of New York and the American Heart Association. She has also ventured into the fashion industry and the world of jewelry.

Quotes Fuel Controversy on Rally Speeches

Trump’s utterances regarding Melania’s undergarments have sparked controversy regarding his tendency to make light speeches at rallies and venture into topics that appear to be too private and controversial.

Although these comments were defended as anecdotal remarks, others felt that they were not suitable and were shifting attention away from pertinent policy debates, especially at an event organised for economic worries.

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 2:37 PM IST
Trump Stuns North Carolina Rally With Explicit Remarks About Wife Melania’s Undergarments, Says ‘I Think She…’

