PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation accident emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation accident emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation accident emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation accident emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation accident emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation accident emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

Modi, Macron launch H125 line in India; Everest-capable helicopter to boost defence, high-altitude ops and exports.

Modi, Macron launch H125 line in India. (Photo: X/@tataadvanced, ANI)
Modi, Macron launch H125 line in India. (Photo: X/@tataadvanced, ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 17, 2026 20:00:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

In a major boost to India-France defence cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron virtually inaugurated the final assembly line of H125 helicopters at Vemagal in Karnataka. 

The facility has been established as a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus, marking a significant milestone in India’s push to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing.

Describing France as a “special partner,” PM Modi said the inauguration reflects deep trust between the two nations. He highlighted that India and France will jointly manufacture in India the world’s only helicopter capable of flying at the heights of Mount Everest, and export it globally, calling it a symbol of a partnership without boundaries.

You Might Be Interested In

What Are H125 Helicopters?

The H125 is the world’s best-selling single-engine helicopter from Airbus’ Ecureuil family and has logged over 40 million flight hours worldwide. Known for its reliability and performance in extreme conditions, the helicopter has earned a reputation for operating in high-altitude and harsh environments where many aircraft struggle.



The ‘Made in India’ H125 is expected to meet the armed forces’ requirement for a light multi-role helicopter while also serving civil and para-public markets. Its ability to operate effectively in thin air and freezing temperatures makes it particularly suited for deployment along India’s Himalayan frontiers, where terrain and altitude pose unique operational challenges.

Why Is It Known as an Everest-Climbing Helicopter?

The H125 remains the only helicopter to have successfully landed on Mount Everest, underscoring its unmatched high-altitude capability. Its powerful engine, advanced rotor system, and superior lift performance allow it to function in conditions comparable to the world’s highest peak.

For India, this capability is strategically significant. High-altitude mobility is crucial for logistics, surveillance, rescue missions, and troop deployment in sensitive border areas. The helicopter’s proven ability to perform in extreme altitudes enhances operational readiness in the Himalayan region.



Why Is the H125M a ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

The Vemagal facility will also produce the military variant, the H125M, with a high degree of indigenised components and advanced technologies. The helicopter is expected to feature a modern digital cockpit, enhanced mission systems, and improved situational awareness capabilities.

Additionally, specialised paint and materials designed to reduce visibility to enemy sensors will enhance survivability in combat situations. These features make the H125M a force multiplier for India’s armed forces, particularly in reconnaissance, surveillance, and light combat support roles. Its adaptability and high-altitude strength position it as a transformative platform in India’s defence modernisation efforts.

H125M: A major push to Indigenous Defence Manufacturing

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the H125 programme is expected to attract investments exceeding Rs 1,000 crore and generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities. The initiative reflects a broader shift in India’s defence ecosystem, where the private sector is playing an increasingly important role.

Under the agreement, Tata will manage manufacturing and testing operations, including the integration of structural, mechanical, and electrical systems, along with final flight tests prior to delivery. The first Indian-assembled H125 is scheduled for delivery in early 2027, with exports planned for the South Asian region.



H125M: Strengthening India-France Strategic Ties

President Macron’s visit to India also included wide-ranging talks on defence, trade, energy, and critical technologies. The helicopter assembly line inauguration comes shortly after India cleared a proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets under a government-to-government framework with France, further reinforcing strategic defence ties.

The joint production of Everest-capable helicopters signals a deepening long-term partnership between the two nations. As PM Modi stated, the India-France partnership can now reach from the deepest oceans to the tallest mountains quite literally.

ALSO READ: Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 8:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: emmanuel macronH125H125 helicopterH125 helicopter newshome-hero-pos-4India-FranceIndia-France DefenceMacronpm modi’

RELATED News

UP Viral Video: Christian Principal Gets Arrested In Rampur For Allegedly Molesting School Kids Under The Guise Of Punishment, Furious Parents Beat Up Accused

Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai

Emmanuel Macron Takes Morning Jog At Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Video Sparks Social Media Buzz | WATCH

Mass Cheating Reported in Maharashtra’s Beed During Class 12 Exam; 5 Teachers Suspended

Meet Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal, The Bride And Groom Of Big Fat, Star-Studded Haldiram Nagpur Wedding That Turned Into A Dreamy Viral Sensation

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Get Eliminated if Their Match vs Namibia Gets Washed Out?

Rajpal Yadav ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case: Actor Walks Out Of Tihar Jail On Interim Bail 12 Days After Surrender, Says, ‘Mujhpe Koi Bhi Aarop Hai Toh…’

Ramadan Mubarak 2026: 100+ Ramzan Kareem Images, Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Status & Greetings To Share With Your Family And Friends

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZIM Backed by 1.4 Billion Fans’ — Internet Explodes as Australia Crash Out After Zimbabwe vs Ireland Washout

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: How To Check Provisional Answer Key, Raise Objections And Key Details Candidates Should Know

Wayne Rooney Comes at Arsenal Aid! Lashes Out At Gunners Legend For THIS Reason

‘Sanskari Bane Ke Chakkar Mein…’ Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Faces Brutal Backlash Over Her ‘Want To Wear Western Clothes’ Comment

Meet Tarique Rahman: Sheikh Hasina’s Arch Rival’s Son, The ‘Dark Prince’ Rises In Dhaka – What Will Be ‘New’ Bangladesh’s India Strategy Amid Uproar Over Attacks On Hindus

Drive to Survive Season 8 Release Date: Netflix Series to Showcase Epic Three-Way F1 Title Fight of 2025

HBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Out, Check Date Sheet And Key Instructions

PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?
PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?
PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?
PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

QUICK LINKS