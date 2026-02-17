PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

In a major boost to India-France defence cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron virtually inaugurated the final assembly line of H125 helicopters at Vemagal in Karnataka.

The facility has been established as a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus, marking a significant milestone in India’s push to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing.

Describing France as a “special partner,” PM Modi said the inauguration reflects deep trust between the two nations. He highlighted that India and France will jointly manufacture in India the world’s only helicopter capable of flying at the heights of Mount Everest, and export it globally, calling it a symbol of a partnership without boundaries.

What Are H125 Helicopters?

The H125 is the world’s best-selling single-engine helicopter from Airbus’ Ecureuil family and has logged over 40 million flight hours worldwide. Known for its reliability and performance in extreme conditions, the helicopter has earned a reputation for operating in high-altitude and harsh environments where many aircraft struggle.

#TataAdvancedSystems inaugurates India’s first private-sector helicopter Final Assembly Line (FAL) for Airbus H125 at Vemagal, India. The facility was virtually inaugurated by Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, and Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of France.… pic.twitter.com/nOvPepaw8M — Tata Advanced Systems Limited (@tataadvanced) February 17, 2026







The ‘Made in India’ H125 is expected to meet the armed forces’ requirement for a light multi-role helicopter while also serving civil and para-public markets. Its ability to operate effectively in thin air and freezing temperatures makes it particularly suited for deployment along India’s Himalayan frontiers, where terrain and altitude pose unique operational challenges.

Why Is It Known as an Everest-Climbing Helicopter?

The H125 remains the only helicopter to have successfully landed on Mount Everest, underscoring its unmatched high-altitude capability. Its powerful engine, advanced rotor system, and superior lift performance allow it to function in conditions comparable to the world’s highest peak.

For India, this capability is strategically significant. High-altitude mobility is crucial for logistics, surveillance, rescue missions, and troop deployment in sensitive border areas. The helicopter’s proven ability to perform in extreme altitudes enhances operational readiness in the Himalayan region.

PM Shri @narendramodi and President of France Mr. @EmmanuelMacron virtually inaugurated the final assembly line of H-125 helicopters at Vemagal (Karnataka) today. Congratulations to the teams from Tata Advanced System and Airbus Helicopters on the inauguration of this project.… pic.twitter.com/XOso2f4sn2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 17, 2026







Why Is the H125M a ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

The Vemagal facility will also produce the military variant, the H125M, with a high degree of indigenised components and advanced technologies. The helicopter is expected to feature a modern digital cockpit, enhanced mission systems, and improved situational awareness capabilities.

Additionally, specialised paint and materials designed to reduce visibility to enemy sensors will enhance survivability in combat situations. These features make the H125M a force multiplier for India’s armed forces, particularly in reconnaissance, surveillance, and light combat support roles. Its adaptability and high-altitude strength position it as a transformative platform in India’s defence modernisation efforts.

H125M: A major push to Indigenous Defence Manufacturing

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the H125 programme is expected to attract investments exceeding Rs 1,000 crore and generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities. The initiative reflects a broader shift in India’s defence ecosystem, where the private sector is playing an increasingly important role.

Under the agreement, Tata will manage manufacturing and testing operations, including the integration of structural, mechanical, and electrical systems, along with final flight tests prior to delivery. The first Indian-assembled H125 is scheduled for delivery in early 2027, with exports planned for the South Asian region.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron virtually inaugurate the H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly of Tata Airbus at Vemagal, Karnataka. (Source: DD/ANI) pic.twitter.com/MDONC4P2PR — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026







H125M: Strengthening India-France Strategic Ties

President Macron’s visit to India also included wide-ranging talks on defence, trade, energy, and critical technologies. The helicopter assembly line inauguration comes shortly after India cleared a proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets under a government-to-government framework with France, further reinforcing strategic defence ties.

The joint production of Everest-capable helicopters signals a deepening long-term partnership between the two nations. As PM Modi stated, the India-France partnership can now reach from the deepest oceans to the tallest mountains quite literally.

ALSO READ: Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai