LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident
LIVE TV
Home > India > Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai

Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai

PM Modi meets French President Macron in Mumbai; leaders discuss India-France ties, trade, defence, innovation, Year of Innovation 2026.

PM Modi meets French President Macron in Mumbai. (Photo: X/ANI)
PM Modi meets French President Macron in Mumbai. (Photo: X/ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 17, 2026 17:15:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai during Macron’s fourth visit to India. 

The leaders shared a warm hug at Lok Bhavan before holding bilateral talks focused on reviewing the progress of the India-France strategic partnership and exploring ways to deepen cooperation across key sectors, including trade, defence, and innovation.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed President Macron upon his arrival, and the leaders held talks thereafter.

You Might Be Interested In

The Prime Minister had earlier arrived at Lok Bhavan, where he was received by the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat.

In a post on X, the Governor of Maharashtra said, “Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrived in Maharashtra Lok Bhavan, Mumbai, for his meeting with the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron. The Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, welcomed the Prime Minister at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai.”

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Macron is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties between India and France, with discussions likely to focus on strategic cooperation, trade, defence collaboration, and global issues of mutual interest.

Earlier in the day, Macron, along with First Lady Brigitte Macron, in a poignant moment reflecting international solidarity against terrorism, paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The gesture served as a bridge between two nations that have both faced the scars of radicalisation and violence, with Macron underscoring the shared values of resilience and democracy that bind New Delhi and Paris.

Meanwhile, welcoming the French President on his visit to India, PM Modi expressed his commitment to advancing bilateral ties to new heights.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared his anticipation for the visit, stating, “Welcome to India! India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron.”

The high-level delegation arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for their scheduled visit, which runs through February 19, and was warmly received at the airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Highlighting the strategic nature of the trip, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X that both leaders will launch the “Year of Innovation 2026,” imparting further momentum to the vibrant India-France strategic partnership.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Who Was Jesse Jackson? Martin Luther King Jr’s Close Associate Dies At 84, All About His Massive Net Worth, Family And Affair That Cast A Shadow On His Persona

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 5:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bilateral talksemmanuel macronhome-hero-pos-2India-France relationsmumbaiPM Modi bilateral talks

RELATED News

Emmanuel Macron Takes Morning Jog At Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Video Sparks Social Media Buzz | WATCH

Mass Cheating Reported in Maharashtra’s Beed During Class 12 Exam; 5 Teachers Suspended

Meet Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal, The Bride And Groom Of Big Fat, Star-Studded Haldiram Nagpur Wedding That Turned Into A Dreamy Viral Sensation

Bengaluru Horror: Actress Alleges Secret Filming At Koramangala Indoor Stadium’s Washroom, Faces Online Blackmail, FIR Filed

Who Is Rohit Pawar? Ajit Pawar’s Nephew Questions 20-Day Delay In His Uncle’s Plane Crash Investigation, Claims Conspiracy

LATEST NEWS

Vast Selected by NASA for Sixth Private Astronaut Mission to International Space Station

Lava Bold N2 Launches With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset, And Vibrant Colours, Check All Specs And Price

Youth Eco Summit 2026 Reframes the AI Conversation for the New Generation

Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai

Who Was Jesse Jackson? Martin Luther King Jr’s Close Associate Dies At 84, All About His Massive Net Worth, Family And Affair That Cast A Shadow On His Persona

SCO vs NEP Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

GSEB SSC, HSC Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Official Website, Download Steps and Key Instructions

Maruti Suzuki Enters EV Race, Launches E-Vitara With Two Battery Options And 543Km Range, Check Design, Interior And Price

‘Absolute Nonsense’: Reel-Obsessed Delhi Bikers Recklessly Open Doors Of Moving Vehicles For Instagram Shorts; Viral Video Sparks Fury- Watch

Who Is Yuvraj Samra? Canada Teen Named After Yuvraj Singh Smashes Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Century

Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai
Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai
Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai
Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai

QUICK LINKS