Who Was Jesse Jackson? Martin Luther King Jr’s Close Associate Dies At 84, All About His Massive Net Worth, Family And Affair That Cast A Shadow On His Persona

Jesse Jackson dies at 84: Jesse Jackson, the Baptist minister who grew up in the Jim Crow South and worked side by side with Martin Luther King Jr., has died at 84. His family confirmed his passing on Tuesday, but they haven’t shared the cause.

Jesse Jackson Dies at 84

“Our father was a servant leader, not just to us, but to the forgotten, the oppressed, the people without a voice everywhere,” the Jackson family said.

“We shared him with the world, and in doing that, the world became part of our family. He believed in justice, equality, and love, really believed it and that lifted up millions. The best way to honour him is to keep fighting for those same things.”

Jackson had battled progressive supranuclear palsy for over a decade. At first, doctors thought it was Parkinson’s. He also ended up in the hospital twice after getting Covid in recent years.

For half a century, Jesse Jackson was one of the most important Black leaders in America. He pushed for equality, for empowerment, for justice social, economic, all of it. His work changed lives, and his legacy is huge.

Jesse Jackson Family

In December 1962, Jackson married Lavinia Brown, and they have five children: Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef, and Jacqueline.

His son Jesse Jackson Jr. served in the U.S. Congress as a representative of Illinois, and Jonathan Jackson became a congressman in 2022.

Of course, in 2001, it emerged that Jackson also had a daughter, Ashley, with his former employee, Karin Stanford, and this affair briefly put his image in a bad light. He agreed to give child support and was in a relationship with his daughter.

In November 2017, Jackson revealed that he had developed Parkinsonism and termed it a new chapter in his lifelong pursuit of perseverance and purpose.

His illness has not prevented him from making appearances in public, and he has remained a permanent icon in the civil rights movement and moral leadership in America.

What is Jesse Jackson’s net worth?

Jesse Jackson’s net worth is estimated at around $4 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Back in 1987, the Chicago Tribune looked into the family’s finances and found that most of their assets were actually under his wife Jacqueline’s name.

At the time, they put the family’s total assets somewhere between $400,000 and $600,000. With inflation, that’s about $1.2 to $1.7 million today.

Jump to March 2001, Jesse filed a financial disclosure showing he made $120,000 a year from the four organisations he ran. On top of that, CNN paid him $5,000 a week for his show “Both Sides with Jesse Jackson.”

The same disclosure showed his organisation spent $614,000 on his travel just the year before, and the Democratic National Committee chipped in $450,000 for his efforts on a “get out the vote” campaign.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Heading For Turmoil Again? Jamaat, NCP Issue Ultimatum To Tarique Rahman, Threaten Street Protests Over BNP’s July Charter Snub