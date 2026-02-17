Bangladesh Heading For Turmoil Again As Tarique Rahman Takes Oath? Jamaat, NCP Issue Ultimatum, Threaten Street Protests Over BNP’s July Charter Snub

After successful elections, political tensions are escalating in Bangladesh ahead of the formation of a new government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Various coalition partners inclding Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizens Party (NCP), threatened protests and a boycott of the oath-taking ceremony over disagreements linked to the July Charter framework.

The Jamaat and NCP have warned that they may abstain from the swearing-in if BNP lawmakers do not take an oath tied to the constitutional reform mechanism proposed under the charter.

Why Are Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizens Party (NCP) MPs Threatening Street Protests?

The contention between the opposition parties and the BNP is over the last year’s constitutional pledge. The July Charter proposes converting Parliament into a Constituent Assembly for 180 days, empowering the incoming House to introduce changes to Bangladesh’s Constitution as well as its democratic institutions and processes.

Although the BNP eventually signed the charter, its leaders have repeatedly expressed reservations about several provisions, maintaining that the party was not adequately consulted during its drafting.

BNP Refuses Reform Council Oath

The BNP on Tuesday formally announced that its Members of Parliament would not take the oath as members of the Constitution Reform Council, the body intended to incorporate referendum-backed changes into the Constitution.

Veteran BNP leader Salauddin Ahmed made the announcement in the presence of party chief Tarique Rahman.

BNP candidates have already been sworn in as MPs but declined to take the additional oath linked to the Constituent Assembly framework.

Jamaat, NCP Threatens Boycott if BNP Stands Firm

Jamaat leaders have made it clear that their participation depends on the BNP’s position.

“If the BNP MPs do not take the oath as members of the Constitutional Reform Council, then Jamaat-e-Islami candidates won’t take any oath at all,” the party’s Naib-e-Ameer (deputy chief) Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher told the Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo.

Taher added that Jamaat members were scheduled to reach the National Parliament building at noon for the ceremony but would abstain if they observed BNP MPs refusing the reform oath.

According to Jamaat leaders, a legislature formed without reforms would be “meaningless.”

The NCP, formed by youth activists who played a role in toppling the government of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has supported Jamaat’s stance.

Joint convener Monira Sharmin said six NCP MPs had travelled to Parliament for the oath-taking but might ultimately abstain depending on the BNP’s actions.

“We are considering not taking the oath as BNP MPs have not taken the oath as members of the Constitutional Reform Council. However, we do not want to say anything final about this right now,” said Abdullah Al Amin, MP-elect from the Narayanganj-4 constituency, in comments to Prothom Alo.

