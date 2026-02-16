Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Oath-Taking

Muhammad Yunus: Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, announced his resignation on Monday, paving the way for Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to form the next government in Dhaka.

Yunus, who served as chief adviser of the interim administration after Sheikh Hasina’s exit, confirmed his decision in a farewell address to the nation.

“Today, the interim government is stepping down. But let the practice of democracy, freedom of speech, and fundamental rights that has begun not be halted,” Muhammad Yunus said in his final address.

Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Prime Minister

The announcement comes a day before Rahman’s scheduled swearing-in as Bangladesh’s new prime minister. In Friday’s general election, the BNP secured a decisive mandate, winning 209 of 297 seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami claimed 68 seats. Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League was barred from contesting the polls.

Minority Representation In The New Parliament

Four candidates from minority communities, including two Hindus, won in the general elections, all representing the BNP.

Goyeshwar Chandra Roy and Nitai Roy Chowdhury, both Hindus, won seats in Dhaka and Magura constituencies, defeating Jamaat-e-Islami rivals. Roy is a member of the BNP’s top policy-making committee, while Chowdhury serves as vice president and senior advisor.

Saching Pru, a Buddhist and leader of the Marma ethnic community, won from Bandarban in southeastern Bangladesh.

Dipen Dewan, from the Chakma Buddhist community, won a seat in Rangamati, though some reports note uncertainty regarding his religious identity.

