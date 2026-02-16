Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Oath-Taking

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un
LIVE TV
Home > World > Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Oath-Taking

Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Oath-Taking

Muhammad Yunus: Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, announced his resignation on Monday, paving the way for Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to form the next government in Dhaka.

Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman's Oath-Taking (Pic Credits: X)
Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman's Oath-Taking (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 16, 2026 22:22:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Oath-Taking

Muhammad Yunus: Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, announced his resignation on Monday, paving the way for Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to form the next government in Dhaka. 

Yunus, who served as chief adviser of the interim administration after Sheikh Hasina’s exit, confirmed his decision in a farewell address to the nation.

“Today, the interim government is stepping down. But let the practice of democracy, freedom of speech, and fundamental rights that has begun not be halted,” Muhammad Yunus said in his final address.

You Might Be Interested In

Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Prime Minister

The announcement comes a day before Rahman’s scheduled swearing-in as Bangladesh’s new prime minister. In Friday’s general election, the BNP secured a decisive mandate, winning 209 of 297 seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami claimed 68 seats. Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League was barred from contesting the polls.

Minority Representation In The New Parliament

Four candidates from minority communities, including two Hindus, won in the general elections, all representing the BNP.

Goyeshwar Chandra Roy and Nitai Roy Chowdhury, both Hindus, won seats in Dhaka and Magura constituencies, defeating Jamaat-e-Islami rivals. Roy is a member of the BNP’s top policy-making committee, while Chowdhury serves as vice president and senior advisor.

Saching Pru, a Buddhist and leader of the Marma ethnic community, won from Bandarban in southeastern Bangladesh.

Dipen Dewan, from the Chakma Buddhist community, won a seat in Rangamati, though some reports note uncertainty regarding his religious identity.

ALSO READ: Epstein Victims: Did The Notorious Pedophile Target An Indian Woman? New Documents Show US Efforts To Locate Her: ‘If You Can Get Me Her Address And Contact Information’

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 10:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Amid Nuclear Deal Tensions With US, Iran’s IRGC Launches ‘Smart Control’ Military Drills In Strait Of Hormuz- What Is Brewing?

Madagascar: 59 Dead, Thousands Displaced As Tropical Cyclone Gezani Wreaks Havoc, Nearly 5,00,000 Affected

‘Imran Khan Shall Not Be Given Any Treatment Without…’ Jailed Former Pak PM’s Family Rejects Government-Appointed Doctors As 73-Year-Old Loses 85% Vision

Who Was Dana Eden? Israeli Spy Series ‘Tehran’ Producer Found Dead In Athens Hotel At 52, Police Probe Underway

Who Is Madeleine McCann? Witness Makes A Shocking Claim, Girl Looked Like Missing Britisher With Ghislaine Maxwell, Reveals Newly Surfaced Epstein Record

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Queen Rania? The Royal Guest Of The Ambanis, Welcomed By Nita Ambani With Classical Dance Performance At NMACC

T20 World Cup 2026: Pathum Nissanka Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Glenn Maxwell in SL vs AUS Clash | WATCH

India Tightens Maritime Watch After Seizing Three US-Sanctioned Tanker Vessels, Deploys 55 Coast Guard Vessels And More Than 10 Aircrafts For Round-The-Clock Surveillance

“Gussa Chhor Do Bhai!” Suryakumar Yadav Calms Kuldeep Yadav After On-Field Spat, Video Goes Viral

PM Modi Showcases India’s AI Leap At Global South’s First AI Impact Summit; Industry Leaders Hail It As ‘Huge Multiplier’

Viral Horror: ‘Seen Laughing’, Young Man Shoots Randomly From Moving Car In Greater Noida; Police Launch Hunt

U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why

Sivakarthikeyan As Lord Murugan In ‘Seyon’? SK26 First Look With Peacocks And Sickle Leaves Fans Guessing About His Divine Avatar

Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical

Is X Down In India? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage Again As Thousands Of Users Get Affected, Downdetector Flags Spike In Complaints

Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Oath-Taking

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Oath-Taking

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Oath-Taking
Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Oath-Taking
Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Oath-Taking
Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Oath-Taking

QUICK LINKS