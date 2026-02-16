LIVE TV
Epstein Victims: Did The Notorious Pedophile Target An Indian Woman? New Documents Show US Efforts To Locate Her: 'If You Can Get Me Her Address And Contact Information'

Epstein Victims: Did The Notorious Pedophile Target An Indian Woman? New Documents Show US Efforts To Locate Her: 'If You Can Get Me Her Address And Contact Information'

Newly released Jeffrey Epstein case documents reveal that US officials were searching for an Indian victim to offer compensation through a victims’ fund. Emails from January 2020 show coordination with the US embassy in India months after Epstein’s 2019 death.

Jeffrey Epstein (IMAGE: X)
Jeffrey Epstein (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 16, 2026 21:15:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Epstein Victims: Did The Notorious Pedophile Target An Indian Woman? New Documents Show US Efforts To Locate Her: ‘If You Can Get Me Her Address And Contact Information’

Newly released documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case show that one of his victims was an Indian girl. US officials were actively trying to find her, hoping to offer compensation through a victims’ fund.

Was an Indian woman among Epstein’s victims? 

One email from January 13, 2020, lays it out pretty clearly: they were looking for her in India, and if anyone could track down her address or contact info, the US embassy there would get involved. 

Most of the personal details are blacked out, but the subject line reads “Epstein Victims,” so there’s no doubt what it’s about.

According to The Pioneer, the messages traded between officials talked about how compensation would work. They mentioned the New York Crime Victims Compensation scheme and said any applications should go forward for processing.

They even planned to send paperwork on to the FBI and suggested that therapy sessions could be covered for eligible victims under emergency assistance.

The specific bit about the Indian victim reads: “Regarding the individual located in India. If you can get me her address and contact information, I will coordinate with our colleagues at the embassy there. Please call me if you have any additional questions.” It’s blunt, but you can see they were pushing to help.

All this happened months after Epstein died in prison back in August 2019, while he was waiting for trial on charges of sex trafficking underage girls. US officials ruled his death a suicide.

What does the paperwork say? 

In addition to the mentions of the victim-assistance, the recently published content includes emails that reference India within the framework of Epstein and his overall professional and personal relationships.

According to one of the 2024 communications that became part of the released records, Epstein and Bill Gates discussed a potential trip to India.

On that exchange, Epstein inquires whether Dr Harsh Vardhan, who was the Union Health Minister of India at the point of their meeting, was his target meeting during a planned visit in September 2017.

A different India email dated April 2, 2017, also contains the mention of a meeting with Dilip Cherian by Gino You, the associate of Epstein, who is mentioned in the email as a very powerful person in the communications sector of India.

Epstein files in the spotlight

The recent release of documents has once again attracted attention to the number of high-profile persons whose names feature in Epstein-related books.

Some of those that are mentioned in the wider array of files include UK Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon, Larry Summers and Howard Lutnick.

Some of the names on the documents have already indicated that they never committed any form of misconduct or wrong doing in relation to Epstein.

Their release to the files does not in itself prove criminal liability, but has remained an integral part of prompting social and media speculation regarding the social and business contacts of Epstein.

Although Epstein passed away prior to trial, his former accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was subsequently criminally charged in relation to crimes against minors trafficking. Maxwell was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in 2022. 

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 9:15 PM IST
Epstein Victims: Did The Notorious Pedophile Target An Indian Woman? New Documents Show US Efforts To Locate Her: ‘If You Can Get Me Her Address And Contact Information’

QUICK LINKS