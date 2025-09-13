South Focus: Is TVK’s Vijay The Next MGR In Tamil Nadu Politics?

Film and politics have always been interconnected in Tamil Nadu and several popular figures have transformed their commercial popularity into political power. Of this pantheon of iconic personalities, M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) remains unique as a film star and people’s leader, who changed the culture, and politics, of Tamil Nadu. And now, another actor from Kollywood, Vijay, popularly known by his calling, Thalapathy, is making political headlines, and everyone is making the inquiry: Is Vijay the next MGR?

MGR: The Face for Film and Politics

MGR was one of a kind; he was a film and political titan, who was also dearly loved, referred to as Makkal Thilagam (jewel of the people) and Puratchi Thalaivar (revolutionary leader). MGR was a unique symbol in Indian cinema and politics. MGR was born in 1917 in British Ceylon, but his family relocated to India where MGR started as an actor in the 1930s. MGR’s experiences with stage and the small roles he played in the film ultimately led to a remarkable cinematic endeavour that spanned over 50 years and over 135 films, or what was not simply film, the moral of the fable gave rise to propriety, redeeming qualities, and the upliftment of society.

His cinematic persona synced beautifully with the people: he was always a righteous hero, championing the oppressed and down-trodden, singing philosophical songs and talking about social change. The combination of cliff-hanger action, emotionally charged stories and strong messages captivated Tamil film audiences and forged an extraordinary bond with the people. His political life was as extraordinary as his film career.

A Congressman initially, MGR was attracted to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) in 1953 through the talisman of C.N. Annadurai. He grew strong as a DMK leader, capitalising on his stardom to give visibility to the DMK. Disagreement and tension with party leaders, especially, M. Karunanidhi, would lead to his expulsion from the DMK in 1972.

MGR’s legacy

MGR founded the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which went on to become a ruling political party in Tamil Nadu. By 1977 MGR led his party into office, assumed the Chief Minister role in Tamil Nadu, and stayed on in this role until his death in 1987. The duality of MGR as a screen idol and figurehead in Indian politics created an emotional connection with people in an unprecedented way that incorporated something of charm and sincerity as a political figure. Decades after he died, it remains impossible to get away from MGR’s legacy, and notice a plain comparison to each political aspirant who was an actor too.

Vijay: Ilayathalapathy to Thalapathy

Vijay’s acting career traces chords touched by the legendary MGR. They have almost the same path, as Vijay started as a kid artist in 1984 with Vetri, even featuring in Rajinikanth’s Naan Sigappu Manithan. His first acting job as hero was in 1992 with Naalaiya Theerpu, but Rasigan (1994) was the one which would bring fan following overnight literally. The fans bestowed upon him the name Ilayathalapathy “Young Commander” ; many fans continue to use the appellation over two decades later.

Years of his films portrayed the rise of a hard work and dedication-based star. His nickname was altered in 2017 with the release of the movie Mersal, when he was just known as Thalapathy (Commander/Leader), representing his development as a performer and people’s personality. His films oftentimes possessed political and societal messages, addressing problems such as corruption, social injustice, and the farmer’s struggles. Some of his prominent films in this genre include Thamizhan (2002), Thalaiva (2013), Kaththi (2014), Mersal (2017), and Sarkar (2018). These movies positioned him not just as a screen hero but as a hero devoted to reform in society, a trait typical of MGR.

Outside of film, Vijay has remained highly invested in political and social causes. He participated in Anna Hazare’s India Against Corruption movement in 2011 and visited victims of the Thoothukudi Sterlite protest in 2018, providing financial assistance and moral support. This blend of film influence, public activism, and political debate created the stage for his entry into politics officially.

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam: Vijay’s Political Rise

A new political party, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), was officially launched on February 2, 2024 by actor Vijay. Weeks of rumors that he would enter politics preceded his announcement and the party would contest in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Vijay started his election campaign in Tirupur by operating a rally and mass gatherings to marshal first-time voters and young voters, two voting groups that most analysts believe will determine his political destiny. One of the highlights of this political odyssey was the Maanadu rally in Madurai, one of the bigger rally events with enormous crowds.

Here, he outlined the ideology of the TVK as explaining that the BJP is the ideological foe but the DMK is the political foe. He emphasized the autonomy of the TVK and their refusal to join one of the two major parties. By bringing in historical references in his speeches, he went back to the 1967 and 1977 elections when CN Annadurai and MGR revolutionized the political scenario of Tamil Naidu, and presented the TVK as a generation option which could revolutionize Tamil Nadu in 2026.

Political analysts predict that Vijay may run from Madurai, himself a probable Chief Minister candidate. His strategy is one of screen appeal combined with political mobilization, the young voters in his mind while drawing upon his persona as a socially conscious individual. Witnessed here is a replication of MGR’s strategy wherein on-screen popularity was converted into political credibility.

Can Vijay Replicate MGR’s Legacy?

While Vijay’s entry into politics invites parallels with MGR, specialists warn. MGR had accumulated decades of consistent engagement in cinema and politics alike, accumulating vast people’s trust and spontaneous allegiance. His political path had also taken decades within the DMK before he split off into his own party, which gave him an ideological anchor along with popular legitimacy.

Vijay, however, has begun his party during the height of his stardom with an eye towards immediate political power. While his films and speeches carry some echoes of MGR’s style of speech, replicating the depth of MGR’s dual legacy is a tall task. Analysts say that appealing to nostalgia in the form of film alone cannot necessarily automatically translate into election success; people’s trust and improvised emotional linkage take years to develop.

The Way Forward for Tamil Nadu

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections coming up in 2026, Vijay’s TVK, through deafening rallies, outdoor speeches in key constituencies such as Madurai, and a strong ideological differentiator from the BJP, is shaping up to be an actual alternative to the existing parties. People are now perceiving a fight between Vijay and Stalin scion Udhayanidhi. They are even predicting that the new party chief will challenge the sitting Chief Minister for the position of Chief Minister, raising Tamil Nadu politics to celluloid charm over political lineage.

Whether or not Vijay can actually reproduce MGR is debatable. But with his loyal fan base, politicking in films, and active social involvement, he is creating a distinct political identity as not the second MGR but as an emerging leader who can bring together popular culture, cinema, and social conscience to reach out to the masses.

