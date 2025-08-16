US, Europe Mull Ukraine Security Guarantees ‘Inspired by NATO Article 5’ – What It Means

As the war in Ukraine continues to ravage the country and spill over into global security concerns, there is growing international focus on providing Kyiv with strong security guarantees to ensure its protection against further Russian aggression. Recent discussions between US President Donald Trump, European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following Trump’s Alaska Summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday suggest that the security guarantees on the table could be “inspired by Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) — a provision that has significant implications for Ukraine’s defense in the times ahead.

What Is NATO Article 5?

Article 5 is a cornerstone of the NATO’s collective defense principle. Under this article, an attack on one NATO member is considered an attack on all members, compelling them to act in mutual defense. The article has only been invoked once in the organisation’s history, after the September 11 attacks in the US.

However, these guarantees would not involve NATO membership for Ukraine. A European official told CNN Saturday that discussions around security guarantees “inspired by Article 5” would be part of a potential peace deal but would not invoke NATO’s full military backing.

Trump’s Shift on Security Guarantees for Ukraine

For months, Trump had been dismissive of the idea of providing Ukraine with robust US security guarantees. Back in February, he had said the US should not take on this responsibility, suggesting that Europe — by virtue of being closer to Kyiv — should take the lead. However, following his crucial meeting with Putin in Alaska, Trump appears to have softened his stance, recently indicating that the US could support security guarantees for Ukraine, provided there is a broader peace agreement in place.

Jill Dougherty, adjunct professor at Georgetown University, reflected on the weightage of such guarantees and told the American media network, “If there are Article 5-style guarantees, that is a very big deal… It never obligates anybody, but the expectation is that they would protect Ukraine.”

European Leaders React

Reports of the US potentially backing security guarantees has invited mixed reactions from across Europe. Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni noted a “glimmer of hope” for peace talks in Ukraine, and stressed that Italy is “doing its part, along with its Western allies.”

On the other hand, former German ambassador to the US Wolfgang Ischinger expressed his disappointment, while suggesting that Putin came out of the Alaska summit with a victory, while Ukraine gained little.

Meanwhile, both French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Trump’s stance on security guarantees. While the former praised America’s “openness to contribute,” the later highlighted the importance of these guarantees in deterring further Russian aggression. “This is important progress and will be crucial in deterring Putin from coming back for more,” Starmer reportedly said.

The Growing ‘Coalition of the Willing’

The French Presidency announced that a coalition of Ukrain’s European allies will meet ahead of Zelenskyy’s scheduled meeting with Trump at the White House on Monday. The coalition, which includes E3 powers — Germany, the UK and France — is seeking to formulate a strategy for providing Kyiv with security guarantees in case a ceasefire agreement is reached. The meeting, which will be co-chaired by Macron and Starmer, is scheduled for Sunday and will discuss further actions to ensure Ukraine’s defense in its war against Russia.

