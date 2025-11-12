Who Runs Al Falah University Faridabad? Delhi Blast Probe Puts Spotlight On Founders, Inside Story

The police probing the Red Fort Car Bomb Blast that took lives of 8 people according to sources, have arrested some of the professionals associated with the medical facility of the university, including Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Dr Umar Mohammed and Dr Shaheena Shahid all of who were reportedly linked to the bigger terror outfit. Reportedly, a duplex rented in a place close to the campus was found by security forces to have up to 2,900 kilograms of explosives and other materials.

Delhi Blast And Al Falah University Faridabad

The high level of the material discovered indicates that the place might have been a workshop where bombs were made and arms assembled. The most astonishing discovery to the investigators is not the magnitude of the seizure but the profile of the individuals who were involved educated and employed professionals with a good university education. Such a discovery suggests the emergence of the so called white collar terror networks by the intelligence agencies, in which radicalised professionals abuse their positions to act under the radar.

Who Runs Al Falah University Faridabad?

The focus has now shifted to the management of Al Falah University and the Al Falah Charitable Trust that manages its affairs. Jawahar Ahmed Siddiqui is the chairperson of the trust and the vice chairperson is Mufti Abdullah Qasimi and the registration is held by Dr Mohammad Parvez. Although the university has been incorporated by the Haryana Private Universities Act, its vetting procedures, recruitment policies and foreign funding affiliations have been called into question. According to media reports, the trust was occasionally receiving visits by foreign donors including Middle East people arousing suspicion of financial trail that could have been used to commit illegal activities. The major question that the authorities have to consider now is whether the management of the institution was complicit or careless and whether it was just ignorant of the way its facilities were utilized. On the other hand, the university leadership has purported to be in total collaboration with investigative authorities and insisted that the suspected individuals were on their own mission.

Inside Al Falah University Faridabad, What Is Happening Now?

The vital question at this point of time that is under scrutiny is How Al Falah University became a member of this terror web. Investigators suspect that the doctors who were arrested might have been using their working in the university as a cover to organize logistics, recruit new members and organize the operations. The sources of intelligence have indicated that the combined activity of the Jammu Kashmir Police, Haryana Police and the central agencies had been continuing during the past 2 weeks prior to the Red Fort explosion. The climate in the campus supposedly changed radically after the initial arrest. Students felt scared of the fact that it is possible that more people may be involved, some even theorized that some university laboratories or hostels may have been used as a place to carry out the terror related activities. Citizens living around the campus also reported some strange movements and rented houses in the area as being used to keep explosives. This merger of information, radicalized people and arms has shocked investigators and created serious questions on how institutions are managed and held.

Finally, it is more than a terror network that the Delhi blast probes have uncovered that has been exposed by the probes, it is the weaknesses within the institutions to foster knowledge and service. As the authorities still find the extent of the connections between the Red Fort explosion and Al Falah University, there is one unpleasant fact that is slowly emerging that is the war against terrorism is no longer limited to border or theatre of war. It has now spread into classrooms, laboratories and hospitals where it should be a place of learning and not a place of fear.

Also Read: Was Umar un-Nabi Trying To Destroy Proof After Faridabad Raid? Here Are The 5 Big Reasons