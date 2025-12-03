Cheaper Gold In Dubai Than In India; How Much Gold Can You Bring Without Paying Customs Duty?

India is a vocal towards its love for Gold and so is the demand in the markets. Indian culture too adore the importance of gold during festivals, weddings and family functions. Many travellers choose Dubai for buying gold because the prices there are lower compared to India. Dubai does not charge GST on gold, while India adds 3% GST.

Stores in Dubai also levy low making charges, which reduces the total cost. Daily global prices and the currency exchange rate between the UAE dirham and the Indian rupee affect the price difference.

These factors make gold in Dubai nearly 5% to 7% cheaper, encouraging many Indian travellers to purchase it in larger quantities.

Gold Limit Allowed From Dubai to India

As per the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Indian travellers can bring up to 1 kg of gold in their baggage after staying in Dubai for more than six months.

They must pay customs duty for any amount they carry above the permitted duty-free limit. The allowed forms include gold bars and gold coins. All travellers must declare the gold at customs if it crosses the free allowance.

They must also show invoices that clearly mention the weight, purity, price, and purchase date. This documentation helps officials verify the gold value at the airport.

Duty-Free Limit for Male Passengers

Male passengers can bring 20 grams of gold worth up to Rs 50,000 without paying customs duty. This limit applies to gold bars or gold coins meant for personal use. Customs duty becomes applicable if the weight crosses 20 grams or the value exceeds Rs 50,000. Men must show valid purchase bills at customs for verification.

For extra gold, the duty stands at 3% for 20–50 grams, 6% for 50–100 grams, and 10% for more than 100 grams. Officials calculate duty based on international gold rates on the day of arrival in India.

Duty-Free Limit for Female Passengers

Female passengers can bring back 40 grams of gold worth up to Rs 1 lakh without paying customs duty. This applies to jewellery, coins, and bars intended for personal use. Proper purchase invoices must be shown at customs. If the gold exceeds the 40-gram limit, women must pay duty.

The duty rates are 3% for 40–100 grams, 6% for 100–200 grams, and 10% for over 200 grams. Officials verify the gold weight and value using global market prices. Women travelling from Dubai often use this higher limit to bring small gold items without additional charges.

Duty-Free Limit for Children Travelling From Dubai

Children under 15 years of age can carry up to 40 grams of gold without paying any duty. This includes gold received as a gift during the trip.

Guardians must carry documents proving the child’s identity and relationship. Invoices must also be shown at customs. If the gold carried by a child exceeds the limit, duty is applied at the same slabs: 3% for 40–100 grams, 6% for 100–200 grams, and 10% for more than 200 grams. Customs officials may impose penalties if documents are incomplete or if declarations are incorrect.

Customs duty applies when travellers bring gold above the permitted duty-free limit. People who stay in Dubai for more than six months receive duty relief of 12.5% and a social welfare surcharge of 1.25%.

For gold bars below 1 kg, a 10% duty rate applies. If the weight falls between 20 and 100 grams, duty ranges from 3% to 6%, depending on the exact quantity. For gold coins under 100 grams, a 10% duty applies, while no duty is charged if the weight is below 20 grams. Officials assess all gold using 24K global gold prices.

How Customs Calculates Duty on Imported Gold

Customs officers calculate duty based on the purity, weight, and international price of gold on the day of import. They check invoices showing the quality and pricing details. If invoices are missing, officials assess the gold value themselves, which may increase the taxable amount.

Gold items like bars, coins, and jewellery are assigned duty slabs ranging from 0% to 10%. If a traveller fails to declare excess gold, customs may seize the gold and impose penalties. Proper documentation helps avoid delays, fines, or confiscation at the airport.

Travellers must declare gold after arrival if it crosses the duty-free limit. Airports have two channels – green for non-dutiable goods and red for dutiable items. Anyone carrying gold above the permitted limit must use the red channel. Non-declaration violates the Customs Act of 1962.

Violations can lead to confiscation of baggage, penalties, and possible legal action. Passengers can safely carry gold beyond the limit by paying the required customs duty. The UAE also allows Indian travellers to claim a 5% VAT refund on gold purchases, which helps reduce the overall cost.

Must Read: Why Are Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Not Allowed To Travel Abroad? Couple Seeks Permission Against LOC To Visit London, In Pics