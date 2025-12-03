LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith
LIVE TV
Home > Finance > Cheaper Gold In Dubai Than In India; How Much Gold Can You Bring Without Paying Customs Duty?

Cheaper Gold In Dubai Than In India; How Much Gold Can You Bring Without Paying Customs Duty?

Gold prices in Dubai remain lower than in India, prompting many travellers to buy jewellery during their visits. However, Indian customs rules cap how much gold passengers can bring in without paying duty. Here’s a look at the allowed limits, exemptions, and what travellers should know before carrying gold back to India.

Gold In Dubai
Gold In Dubai

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 3, 2025 12:04:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cheaper Gold In Dubai Than In India; How Much Gold Can You Bring Without Paying Customs Duty?

India is a vocal towards its love for Gold and so is the demand in the markets. Indian culture too adore the importance of gold during festivals, weddings and family functions. Many travellers choose Dubai for buying gold because the prices there are lower compared to India. Dubai does not charge GST on gold, while India adds 3% GST.

Stores in Dubai also levy low making charges, which reduces the total cost. Daily global prices and the currency exchange rate between the UAE dirham and the Indian rupee affect the price difference.

These factors make gold in Dubai nearly 5% to 7% cheaper, encouraging many Indian travellers to purchase it in larger quantities.

Gold Limit Allowed From Dubai to India

As per the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Indian travellers can bring up to 1 kg of gold in their baggage after staying in Dubai for more than six months.

They must pay customs duty for any amount they carry above the permitted duty-free limit. The allowed forms include gold bars and gold coins. All travellers must declare the gold at customs if it crosses the free allowance.

They must also show invoices that clearly mention the weight, purity, price, and purchase date. This documentation helps officials verify the gold value at the airport.

Duty-Free Limit for Male Passengers

Male passengers can bring 20 grams of gold worth up to Rs 50,000 without paying customs duty. This limit applies to gold bars or gold coins meant for personal use. Customs duty becomes applicable if the weight crosses 20 grams or the value exceeds Rs 50,000. Men must show valid purchase bills at customs for verification.

For extra gold, the duty stands at 3% for 20–50 grams, 6% for 50–100 grams, and 10% for more than 100 grams. Officials calculate duty based on international gold rates on the day of arrival in India.

Duty-Free Limit for Female Passengers

Female passengers can bring back 40 grams of gold worth up to Rs 1 lakh without paying customs duty. This applies to jewellery, coins, and bars intended for personal use. Proper purchase invoices must be shown at customs. If the gold exceeds the 40-gram limit, women must pay duty.

The duty rates are 3% for 40–100 grams, 6% for 100–200 grams, and 10% for over 200 grams. Officials verify the gold weight and value using global market prices. Women travelling from Dubai often use this higher limit to bring small gold items without additional charges.

Duty-Free Limit for Children Travelling From Dubai

Children under 15 years of age can carry up to 40 grams of gold without paying any duty. This includes gold received as a gift during the trip.

Guardians must carry documents proving the child’s identity and relationship. Invoices must also be shown at customs. If the gold carried by a child exceeds the limit, duty is applied at the same slabs: 3% for 40–100 grams, 6% for 100–200 grams, and 10% for more than 200 grams. Customs officials may impose penalties if documents are incomplete or if declarations are incorrect.

Customs duty applies when travellers bring gold above the permitted duty-free limit. People who stay in Dubai for more than six months receive duty relief of 12.5% and a social welfare surcharge of 1.25%.

For gold bars below 1 kg, a 10% duty rate applies. If the weight falls between 20 and 100 grams, duty ranges from 3% to 6%, depending on the exact quantity. For gold coins under 100 grams, a 10% duty applies, while no duty is charged if the weight is below 20 grams. Officials assess all gold using 24K global gold prices.

How Customs Calculates Duty on Imported Gold

Customs officers calculate duty based on the purity, weight, and international price of gold on the day of import. They check invoices showing the quality and pricing details. If invoices are missing, officials assess the gold value themselves, which may increase the taxable amount.

Gold items like bars, coins, and jewellery are assigned duty slabs ranging from 0% to 10%. If a traveller fails to declare excess gold, customs may seize the gold and impose penalties. Proper documentation helps avoid delays, fines, or confiscation at the airport.

Travellers must declare gold after arrival if it crosses the duty-free limit. Airports have two channels – green for non-dutiable goods and red for dutiable items. Anyone carrying gold above the permitted limit must use the red channel. Non-declaration violates the Customs Act of 1962.

Violations can lead to confiscation of baggage, penalties, and possible legal action. Passengers can safely carry gold beyond the limit by paying the required customs duty. The UAE also allows Indian travellers to claim a 5% VAT refund on gold purchases, which helps reduce the overall cost.

Must Read: Why Are Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Not Allowed To Travel Abroad? Couple Seeks Permission Against LOC To Visit London, In Pics

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 12:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Duty Free TradeGold In Dubaigold trade

RELATED News

Congress Posts AI Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Outrage, BJP Calls Post ‘Shameful’, ‘Naamdar Can’t Stand Kamdar PM’

Delhi’s Ramjas College And Deshbandhu College Get Bomb Threat Emails; Police On Site

Delhi MCD Bypolls 2025 Results: BJP Wins 7 Of 12 Wards, AAP And Congress Share Remaining Seats, Here’s The Full List Of Winners

Rajnath Singh’s Big Charge: Nehru Wanted Govt-Funded Babri Masjid, Sardar Patel Blocked It

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (03.12.2025): Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM LIVE – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

How IPL Franchises Turn Cricket Fever Into Massive Profits: IPL Teams And Their ₹600-Crore Seasons- Explained

Virat Kohli Ignores Gautam Gambhir After Nets Session , But Rohit Sharma’s Unexpected Move Adds Twist Which Fans Didn’t See Coming

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Rupee In Freefall: Here’s What It Means For Your Wallet, Savings And Daily Expenses – Everything Explained

Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj Vrindavan Ashram As Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Delayed Watch Viral Video

How The Youth In India Are Redefining Success Through Minimalism

Aequs IPO Day 1: Investors Eye ₹922 Crore Debut, Shares Trade At ₹170.5 In Grey Market- Should You Invest?

Samsung Launched Galaxy Z Trifold: First Multi Folding Phone From Samsung, Check Amazing Features And Design

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (03.12.2025): Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM LIVE – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (03.12.2025) LIVE: Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Cheaper Gold In Dubai Than In India; How Much Gold Can You Bring Without Paying Customs Duty?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cheaper Gold In Dubai Than In India; How Much Gold Can You Bring Without Paying Customs Duty?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cheaper Gold In Dubai Than In India; How Much Gold Can You Bring Without Paying Customs Duty?
Cheaper Gold In Dubai Than In India; How Much Gold Can You Bring Without Paying Customs Duty?
Cheaper Gold In Dubai Than In India; How Much Gold Can You Bring Without Paying Customs Duty?
Cheaper Gold In Dubai Than In India; How Much Gold Can You Bring Without Paying Customs Duty?

QUICK LINKS