Are Momos Really Healthy? The Truth About Steamed, Fried & Tandoori Varieties

Momos, a street food favorite from Tibet, and widely liked throughout India, comes in a myriad of forms, steamed, fried, tandoori, and many others. Each variety offers a different fun and taste experience, but many wonder about the health aspect in the momos. Are momos really good for you? The answer often depends on what type of momos and the method of preparation.

Steamed Momos: The Healthiest Choice

Steamed momos are considered a healthier alternative to fried snacks. While fried foods are cooked with oil, steamed food uses little to no oil. This translates to less fat and calories. When steamed, nutrients typically remain intact because the packet is steamed, not soaked in oil and trash. Momos are also filled with veggies, lean meats like chicken or mutton, or tofu. When you eat momos you can’t eat too much too fast because it pairs well with herbs as well as spices used for flavor without any calories. If you want a lighter, but filling snack, steamed momos are usually a better option and it’s often a staple in a balanced approach to eating as well.

Fried Momos: Tasty or Healthy?

Fried momos are fried until crunchy blisters of golden goodness, seasoned so they are ridiculously addictive. But fried doesn’t mean hot, crunchy or a little soggy are somehow healthy. Frying not only increases the calories, but it also increases fats (trans fats in poor quality or reused oil) that the momos have. Constantly eating fried momos would almost certainly result in excess calories that would come with excess weight, as well as other lifestyle and health related issues and diseases, including high cholesterol or heart disease. Fried momos are better in moderation.

Tandoori Momos: A Happy Medium

Tandoori momos are marinated in a mixture of spices and roasted in a tandoor. Using the tandoor allows for more flavor, with less oil. Tandoori momos boast a nice smoky flavor profile, while having mid-level fat content. While tandoori momos can be healthier, compared to fried momos, they are still rich and can lay heavy on the stomach in comparison to steamed momos, so please indulge sparingly.

In conclusion, steamed momos are the healthiest of the three types; they have a lower fat content, and they maintain their nutrition value. Fried momos should be avoided and Tandoori momos provide a tasty middle ground. As long as you are keeping balance with a healthy whole foods diet, eating momos can be guilt free.

This article is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Street food hygiene and ingredients may vary. Consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist for personalized dietary recommendations.