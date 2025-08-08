LIVE TV
Home > Health > Beat Monsoon Cough: Nutritionist-Backed Tips to Strengthen Your Lungs

Beat Monsoon Cough: Nutritionist-Backed Tips to Strengthen Your Lungs

Monsoon cough is common due to humid conditions that encourage viruses and bacteria. Boost lung health naturally by staying hydrated with warm fluids, eating vitamin C-rich fruits, nuts for vitamin E, and anti-inflammatory foods like garlic and turmeric. Avoid cold drinks and junk food for faster relief.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 8, 2025 23:58:00 IST

The Monsoon cough. Just when you’re loving the rains and chilly wind, this nasty cough shows up like it owns the place. It’s wet, it’s humid, and suddenly your throat feels like sandpaper, your chest is tight, and coughing won’t stop.

Fight Monsoon Cough Naturally with Smart Nutrition

Trust me, you’re not alone  this happens every year because the damp air invites all kinds of germs and bugs to mess with your lungs.But here’s the deal: you don’t have to just suffer through it or gulp down a ton of medicines. Your kitchen and a little smart eating can actually help your lungs fight back.

Nutrition Tips to Fight Monsoon Cough

Step one: Drink warm stuff, ditch the cold water and sodas. Ginger tea, warm lemon water, or turmeric milk aren’t just grandma’s advice, they actually help soothe your throat and clear out that stubborn mucus.

Step two: Make sure to not to skip those fruits and veggies. Oranges, guava, amla, all packed with vitamin C to boost your immune system. Throw in some nuts and seeds for vitamin E, which helps protect your lungs from the damage caused by all this monsoon nastiness.

And don’t forget those colorful veggies,  carrots, spinach, sweet potatoes. They’ve got beta-carotene that helps repair your lungs and chill out inflammation. Garlic and turmeric? They’re the OG natural anti-inflammatories. Eat them, trust me.

Last but not least, avoid junk food and cold drinks. I know they’re tempting, but they only make your cough worse. It sucks, but it’s worth it.

So yeah, enjoy the rains but don’t let the cough kill your vibe. Drink warm, eat clean, and your lungs will thank you.

Also Read: Why Rice Cakes Are Gaining Popularity: 7 Health Benefits You Should Know

Tags: Lung Healthmonsoon coughrespiratory infections

