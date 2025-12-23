Smog Season Survival: Luke Coutinho’s 5 Natural Brews for Stronger Lungs

When the cold air rolls in, it often brings more than just a chill. For many of us, it signals the start of smog season, that hazy, gray blanket that makes every deep breath feel like a risk. Our lungs, working tirelessly to keep us going, bear the brunt of this air pollution, leading to that all-too-familiar scratchy throat, nagging cough, and feeling of heaviness in the chest.

But what if you could fight back from the inside out? This is where the gentle, powerful wisdom of holistic health expert Luke Coutinho comes in. He turns to the heart of the home, the kitchen, for answers.

Think of it as a warm, daily hug for your respiratory system. These herbal drinks are designed to soothe irritation, help clear mucus, and build your body’s resilience, making them a perfect part of your smog season survival kit.

Fenugreek (Methi) Brew for Cleanse & Lung Support

Ingredients: 1 tbsp methi seeds, 500 ml water (reduce to ~300 ml)

How to make it

Crush the methi seeds lightly with the back of a spoon or a mortar and pestle. This wakes up their flavour.

Put the seeds in a small saucepan with 500 ml of water and bring to a gentle boil.

Lower the heat and let it simmer until the liquid reduces to about 300 ml, about 10–12 minutes.

Strain into a mug and sip warm. Aim for two small glasses spread through the day.

Tips: If the taste is a bit strong, add a squeeze of lemon or a teaspoon of honey. Store any leftover in the fridge for up to 24 hours and warm gently before drinking.

All-in-One Magic Potion

Ingredients: 1 tbsp methi seeds, 10 g fresh tulsi leaves or 1 tbsp dried, 2 elaichi pods, 1–2 tsp saunf, 1 L water (reduce to 500 ml)

How to make it

Lightly crush the elaichi pods and methi seeds, so they release aroma.

Add everything to a saucepan with 1 litre of water and bring to the boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer gently until the liquid has halved, about 15–20 minutes.

Strain, pour into a flask or teapot, and sip warm throughout the day.

Tips: This brew is great first thing or mid-afternoon. Keep leftovers in the fridge for up to 48 hours and reheat slowly on the stove. A drizzle of honey makes it more comforting.



The Powerhouse Brew (for fever, cough & congestion)

Ingredients: 10 g tulsi, 5 black peppercorns, 8 crushed garlic cloves, 2-inch mashed ginger, 2 tbsp saunf, 2 tbsp methi seeds, 1 L water



How to make it

Smash the garlic lightly and bruise the ginger so they release their juices. Crush the peppercorns a little.

Put all the ingredients into a pan with 1 litre of water and bring to a brisk boil for 3–5 minutes.

Turn the heat down and let it simmer for a further 5–7 minutes so the flavours meld.

Strain and drink warm. This makes several servings; share or keep in the fridge for up to 48 hours.

Tips: This one is bold and warming. Sip small amounts when you have congestion or a fever. If you find the garlic too strong, reduce to 4–5 cloves.







Tulsi–Elaichi Brew for Immunity & Cough Relief

Ingredients: 10 g fresh tulsi leaves or 1 tbsp dried, 2 green cardamom pods, 500 ml water

How to make it

Crush the cardamom pods to open them.

Add tulsi and cardamom to 500 ml of water and bring to a simmer.

Let it bubble gently for 5–7 minutes, then remove from the heat.

Strain and enjoy two cups a day while warm.

Tips: This one is gentle and soothing. A little honey makes it extra calming for a scratchy throat. Store leftovers for up to 24 hours in the fridge.

Fennel (Saunf) Brew for Digestion & Lungs

Ingredients: 1 tbsp saunf seeds, 500 ml water

How to make it

Crush the saunf slightly to release its sweet, anise notes.

Boil the seeds in 500 ml of water for 2–3 minutes.

Turn off the heat, let it sit for a minute, then strain and sip warm.

Tips: Drink after meals to help digestion, or before bed to wind down. Keep in the fridge for 24 hours; reheat gently.

Practical tips for sipping through smog season

Consistency beats intensity. One small cup daily is more useful than three big experimental cups.

Hydration matters. Warm drinks are comforting, but plain water all day keeps mucus from getting thick.

Avoid overloading on strong herbs. If you are pregnant or on medication, check first.

Add breath work. Gentle pranayama and nasal hygiene (saline rinses) work alongside these brews to protect your lungs. Luke’s wider guidance on pollution protection bundles food, lifestyle, and breathing tips.

Final thought

Smog season is annoying and sometimes scary. These simple, kitchen-based brews are a practical way to feel a little more in control. They warm you, calm your throat, and gently support lung comfort without fanfare. If you want a single rule, here it is: pick one brew, make it a habit, and notice the small, steady benefits.

Disclaimer: The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.