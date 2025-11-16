This Country’s City Becomes World’s Most Polluted, Tops Global Smog Index, Name Is…

Punjab’s deepening air pollution crisis worsened on Saturday, as Lahore once again appeared on the list of the world’s most polluted cities, according to Dawn. For the fourth straight day, a dense blanket of smog covered large parts of the provincial capital, sharply reducing visibility and heightening health risks for millions.

Quoting IQAir data, the report noted that Lahore’s Air Quality Index climbed to a “hazardous” 577 in the early hours, putting it among the most polluted cities in the world. Even though conditions improved slightly later in the day, the city still ranked as the second most polluted globally.

According to Dawn, AQI readings at multiple monitoring points in Lahore stood at 448 at Phase 8 DHA, 342 at Gurumangat Road, and 305 near the AC Office Shalimar Complex Wahga by 8 pm.

Other cities across Punjab also reeled under severe smog conditions, the publication said. Gujranwala recorded particulate matter levels reaching 632, while Sialkot’s AQI touched 462, heightening public health alarms and prompting urgent appeals from experts for precautionary measures.

Environmental specialists warned that prolonged exposure to such extreme air pollution can trigger respiratory illnesses, eye and throat irritation, and could contribute to chronic health issues. Residents were urged to reduce outdoor movement, wear masks, and limit exposure as much as possible.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted dry weather across most districts of Punjab and cautioned that smog may continue to intensify in several low-lying areas.

As smog blanketed Lahore, Dawn reported that a local group, Nawaz Sharif Lovers, launched a public awareness campaign at China Chowk, distributing masks and urging citizens to conduct vehicle emission checks and ensure they do not leave their homes without protective face coverings.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police continued its anti-smog crackdown across the province and registered 28 cases over the past 24 hours. Authorities arrested violators and imposed fines totalling PKR 915,000 for breaches, including 26 incidents of crop residue burning, 227 violations related to smoke-emitting vehicles, and five cases linked to brick kilns.

A police spokesperson said that during the ongoing year, 2,548 cases have been registered and 2,278 people arrested under the anti-smog enforcement drive. Penalties amounting to over PKR 192.3 million have been imposed on 91,518 individuals, while warnings were issued to 13,166 people for violations such as 1,652 cases of crop-residue burning, 54,850 vehicle-related violations, 1,407 industrial breaches, and 2,117 brick kiln-related offences.

Punjab’s Inspector General of Police has directed officers to intensify action on highways, agricultural zones, industrial units, and other hotspots, stressing a “zero-tolerance” policy against those defying smog-related SOPs.

With inputs from ANI

