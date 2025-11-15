LIVE TV
Home > World > Indian Sikh Woman Missing In Pakistan 'Converts To Islam', Marries Local Man; Intel Flags Pattern Of 'Pilgrim Recruitment'

Indian Sikh Woman Missing In Pakistan ‘Converts To Islam’, Marries Local Man; Intel Flags Pattern Of ‘Pilgrim Recruitment’

Indian Sikh woman Sarabjit Kaur, who went missing during a pilgrimage to Pakistan, has allegedly converted to Islam and married a local man. A surfaced nikahnama shows her new name as Noor, while Indian agencies probe suspected coercion and an ISI-linked pattern.

Indian Sikh woman missing in Pakistan, Sarabjit Kaur converted to Islam. (Photo: X)
Indian Sikh woman missing in Pakistan, Sarabjit Kaur converted to Islam. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 15, 2025 11:28:21 IST

Indian Sikh Woman Missing In Pakistan ‘Converts To Islam’, Marries Local Man; Intel Flags Pattern Of ‘Pilgrim Recruitment’

An Indian Sikh woman who went missing during a religious pilgrimage to Pakistan has reportedly converted to Islam and married a local man, triggering major security concerns in India.

Sarabjit Kaur (52), a resident of Kapurthala in Punjab, was part of a 1,992-member Sikh jatha that travelled to Pakistan on November 4 to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev’s 555th Prakash Parv. While the group returned to India on November 13, Kaur did not accompany them.

A nikahnama in Urdu has since surfaced, stating that Kaur married Nasir Hussain, a resident of Sheikhupura near Lahore, after converting to Islam and adopting the name Noor Hussain. The document, however, has not been independently verified.

Immigration records reportedly show no entry of Kaur re-entering India, prompting Punjab Police to alert central agencies. The Indian mission in Islamabad is in touch with Pakistani authorities to trace her whereabouts.

Intel Agencies Flag ‘Pattern’ Behind Disappearance

According to intelligence inputs accessed by CNN-News18, Kaur’s case fits a larger pattern of “pilgrim recruitment” by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI where emotionally vulnerable pilgrims are allegedly targeted during visits to Sikh shrines such as Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.

A senior intelligence official described it as a “soft-power penetration model” involving emotional grooming, religious influence, coerced marriage and forced conversion. Officials believe such marriages are often used to isolate individuals from their Indian identity and exploit them for information or influence.

Sources said Kaur’s supposed consent in the nikahnama may not reflect her real circumstances, adding that past cases have shown signs of pressure, manipulation or isolation from the pilgrim group.

Background of the Missing Woman

Kaur, divorced and mother of two sons living in England, had travelled to Pakistan with pilgrims approved by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Her passport was issued in Muktsar district. Authorities discovered her missing after her name did not appear in Pakistan’s exit records.

The incident comes weeks after the Indian government initially denied permission for the Sikh pilgrimage citing security concerns, before later approving the 10-day visit.

Punjab Police, central intelligence agencies, and the Indian High Commission in Pakistan are coordinating efforts to trace Kaur. Officials say the case could have implications for future religious pilgrimages across the border, given the growing concerns over the alleged targeting of Indian women.

ALSO READ: PM Kisan Yojana Update: Govt Confirms ₹2,000 Credit on November 19 – How Farmers Can Verify Account & Payment Status

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 11:28 AM IST
Indian Sikh Woman Missing In Pakistan 'Converts To Islam', Marries Local Man; Intel Flags Pattern Of 'Pilgrim Recruitment'

