Home > Health > CTI Expressed Opposition To Bringing Samosa, Jalebi In The Category Of Cigarettes

CTI Expressed Opposition To Bringing Samosa, Jalebi In The Category Of Cigarettes

The Health Ministry has ordered display boards showing sugar and oil content in foods like samosas and jalebis. CTI opposes it, calling it unfair to small vendors, and urges focus on fitness, hygiene, and regulating oil reuse instead of targeting traditional foods.

CTI Questions Health Ministry's Oil-Sugar Display Mandate for Street Food.
CTI Questions Health Ministry’s Oil-Sugar Display Mandate for Street Food.

Published By: Simran Babbar
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 17:29:28 IST

The Union Health Ministry has directed ministries, departments and offices to install oil and sugar boards. After the new order, vendors will have to tell how much sugar and oil is there in it along with serving jalebi, samosa, pakoras, laddoos, vada, pav etc.
 
On this issue, Chamber of Trade and Industry, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal, the apex organization of traders and entrepreneurs, has said that Now it has to be seen who will do its profiling and sampling? However, this decision seems unnecessary. Today, everyone knows what to eat increases obesity and what to eat to reduce it?

Momos, pizza, burger etc. are more harmful for health than samosa and jalebi  CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said.It is wrong to target only small and street food vendors, he further said.

Now food items are also being brought in such categories, which does not seem right. Brijesh Goyal said that things like samosa, jalebi etc. are not as dangerous for health as fast food and junk food like momos, pizza, burger etc. It seems that the government has targeted only small food traders by giving concessions to big food companies because food like samosa, jalebi etc. are sold as street food even in small villages and towns. It has been said about jalebi that eating jalebi made of desi ghee in milk gives strength. The government should focus on making people do appropriate work with their body. Hard workers, body builders and wrestlers can eat anything, they remain healthy. Focus should be on exercise, yoga and pranayam. *Pay attention to cleanliness and purity* Brijesh Goyal also said, while eating food items, one must keep in mind how they are being made? Reused oil is not being used. If cleanliness and purity is complete, then there should be no problem.
 
Anyway, it is not easy to make someone give up jalebi, samosa, chole-bhature, rasgullas and other sweets.

Why is this warning necessary?

Diabetes, obesity, blood pressure and heart-related diseases are increasing in the country. The main reason for this is considered to be unbalanced diet, consumption of oily food and sweets. In this busy life, people are unable to understand what they are eating? How much sugar and oil is there in it? If consumers get information beforehand, then they will be able to take informed decisions. Its purpose is not to scare people, but to alert them. So that awareness about health increases.
 
Sugar Board
– 32 grams of sugar in a 62 gram Gulab Jamun
– 32 grams of sugar and 132 calories in 300 ml soft drink
– 25 grams of sugar in 45 grams of chocolate
 
Oil Board
– 28 grams of fat in a 100 gram samosa
– 10 grams of fat in a 40 gram kachori
– 40 grams of fat in a 471 gram pizza

Traditional sweets and dishes cannot be stopped

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that traditional sweets and dishes cannot be stopped. The government should run physical activity programs. Food has become bad only because people do not do physical labour. Many things like pakodas, samosas, gujiya and sweets are made at home as well. Who will keep an eye on this? The government should make such a system that usable oil is sold in the market at the right price. Only then fresh oil can be used. A mechanism for this has to be made. Edible oil can be used in biodiesel, soap, lubricant, grease and cosmetic products. Currently, used edible oil is collected from big industries, but it cannot be collected from small-scale confectionery and sweet shops in the streets and neighborhoods.
