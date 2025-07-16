CTI Expressed Opposition To Bringing Samosa, Jalebi In The Category Of Cigarettes

The Union Health Ministry has directed ministries, departments and offices to install oil and sugar boards. After the new order, vendors will have to tell how much sugar and oil is there in it along with serving jalebi, samosa, pakoras, laddoos, vada, pav etc.

On this issue, Chamber of Trade and Industry, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal, the apex organization of traders and entrepreneurs, has said that Now it has to be seen who will do its profiling and sampling? However, this decision seems unnecessary. Today, everyone knows what to eat increases obesity and what to eat to reduce it?

Momos, pizza, burger etc. are more harmful for health than samosa and jalebi CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said.It is wrong to target only small and street food vendors, he further said.

Now food items are also being brought in such categories, which does not seem right. Brijesh Goyal said that things like samosa, jalebi etc. are not as dangerous for health as fast food and junk food like momos, pizza, burger etc. It seems that the government has targeted only small food traders by giving concessions to big food companies because food like samosa, jalebi etc. are sold as street food even in small villages and towns. It has been said about jalebi that eating jalebi made of desi ghee in milk gives strength. The government should focus on making people do appropriate work with their body. Hard workers, body builders and wrestlers can eat anything, they remain healthy. Focus should be on exercise, yoga and pranayam. *Pay attention to cleanliness and purity* Brijesh Goyal also said, while eating food items, one must keep in mind how they are being made? Reused oil is not being used. If cleanliness and purity is complete, then there should be no problem.

Anyway, it is not easy to make someone give up jalebi, samosa, chole-bhature, rasgullas and other sweets.

Why is this warning necessary?

Diabetes, obesity, blood pressure and heart-related diseases are increasing in the country. The main reason for this is considered to be unbalanced diet, consumption of oily food and sweets. In this busy life, people are unable to understand what they are eating? How much sugar and oil is there in it? If consumers get information beforehand, then they will be able to take informed decisions. Its purpose is not to scare people, but to alert them. So that awareness about health increases.

Sugar Board

– 32 grams of sugar in a 62 gram Gulab Jamun

– 32 grams of sugar and 132 calories in 300 ml soft drink

– 25 grams of sugar in 45 grams of chocolate

Oil Board

– 28 grams of fat in a 100 gram samosa

– 10 grams of fat in a 40 gram kachori

– 40 grams of fat in a 471 gram pizza

Traditional sweets and dishes cannot be stopped