Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Dinga Dinga’ Virus Outbreak: Here’s All About The New ‘Shaking Like Dancing’ Fever Disease

The condition mainly hits women and girls, who end up having uncontrollable body tremors, fever, and weakness so severe that it prevents some patients from walking or even moving.

‘Dinga Dinga’ Virus Outbreak: Here’s All About The New ‘Shaking Like Dancing’ Fever Disease

A mysterious illness, referred to as “Dinga Dinga,” or “shaking like dancing,” has afflicted the Bundibugyo district in Uganda, putting the whole area on high alert.

The condition mainly hits women and girls, who end up having uncontrollable body tremors, fever, and weakness so severe that it prevents some patients from walking or even moving. About 300 cases have so far been reported, but there are no fatalities.

Symptoms of ‘Dinga Dinga’

The illness presents scaring and peculiar symptoms:

  • Uncontrollable shaking: violent, involuntary movements of the kind of dance that renders a person even incapable of walking.
  • High fever and fatigue: Most patients experience severe body fatigue and a high level of body temperature.
  • Temporary immobility: A few individuals get paralyzed, or at worst, struggle to move as a result of the intense shacking.

Local health authorities, headed by Dr. Kiyita Christopher, District Health Officer for Bundibugyo, are investigating the outbreak. Samples from affected individuals have been sent to the Ugandan Ministry of Health for further analysis to identify the cause of the illness.

No Cure?

Though there is no cure or vaccine for this, most of the patients get better within a week of antibiotic treatment. “We advise the residents to seek medical attention from health facilities immediately and desist from relying on any unverified herbal remedies,” said Dr. Christopher.

Public health campaigns have been done to sensitize the community to symptoms and measures of preventing the disease.

The unusual symptoms attracted international attention, with some claiming that the outbreak was similar to the historical “Dancing Plague” of 1518 in Strasbourg, France, where people danced uncontrollably. However, there is no direct link between these incidents.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other neighboring regions have reported unknown diseases. In the DRC, for instance, an outbreak has taken 30 lives and infected over 400, hence making public health a more pressing concern in that region.

The Ugandan Ministry of Health is working to uncover the cause of ‘Dinga Dinga’ and develop appropriate containment strategies.

ALSO READ: Bird Flu: Symptoms And How Threatening Is It As US Reports The First Case?

Filed under

Dinga Dinga Virus virus outbreak

Advertisement

Also Read

WATCH: Woman Slaps Man 26 Times Who Was Molesting Her On Pune Bus

WATCH: Woman Slaps Man 26 Times Who Was Molesting Her On Pune Bus

Who Is Tulip Siddiq And What Are The Charges Against Her In Bangladeshi Anti-Corruption Probe?

Who Is Tulip Siddiq And What Are The Charges Against Her In Bangladeshi Anti-Corruption Probe?

Adani Group Event Ahmedabad: Kapil Dev Praises Gautam Adani, ‘We Should Be Proud Of Our Business leaders’

Adani Group Event Ahmedabad: Kapil Dev Praises Gautam Adani, ‘We Should Be Proud Of Our...

Why Is Teamsters Union On Strike Against Amazon

Why Is Teamsters Union On Strike Against Amazon

HRW Falsely Accuses Israel Of Committing Genocide In Gaza, Says Israel’s Foreign Ministry

HRW Falsely Accuses Israel Of Committing Genocide In Gaza, Says Israel’s Foreign Ministry

Entertainment

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A Different Religion

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox