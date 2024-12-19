‘Dinga Dinga’ Virus Outbreak: Here’s All About The New ‘Shaking Like Dancing’ Fever Disease

The condition mainly hits women and girls, who end up having uncontrollable body tremors, fever, and weakness so severe that it prevents some patients from walking or even moving.

A mysterious illness, referred to as “Dinga Dinga,” or “shaking like dancing,” has afflicted the Bundibugyo district in Uganda, putting the whole area on high alert.

The condition mainly hits women and girls, who end up having uncontrollable body tremors, fever, and weakness so severe that it prevents some patients from walking or even moving. About 300 cases have so far been reported, but there are no fatalities.

Symptoms of ‘Dinga Dinga’

The illness presents scaring and peculiar symptoms:

Uncontrollable shaking : violent, involuntary movements of the kind of dance that renders a person even incapable of walking.

High fever and fatigue: Most patients experience severe body fatigue and a high level of body temperature.

Temporary immobility: A few individuals get paralyzed, or at worst, struggle to move as a result of the intense shacking.

Local health authorities, headed by Dr. Kiyita Christopher, District Health Officer for Bundibugyo, are investigating the outbreak. Samples from affected individuals have been sent to the Ugandan Ministry of Health for further analysis to identify the cause of the illness.

No Cure?

Though there is no cure or vaccine for this, most of the patients get better within a week of antibiotic treatment. “We advise the residents to seek medical attention from health facilities immediately and desist from relying on any unverified herbal remedies,” said Dr. Christopher.

Public health campaigns have been done to sensitize the community to symptoms and measures of preventing the disease.

The unusual symptoms attracted international attention, with some claiming that the outbreak was similar to the historical “Dancing Plague” of 1518 in Strasbourg, France, where people danced uncontrollably. However, there is no direct link between these incidents.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other neighboring regions have reported unknown diseases. In the DRC, for instance, an outbreak has taken 30 lives and infected over 400, hence making public health a more pressing concern in that region.

The Ugandan Ministry of Health is working to uncover the cause of ‘Dinga Dinga’ and develop appropriate containment strategies.

