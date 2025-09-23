Donald Trump Makes Shocking Claim, Links Tylenol To Autism & Pregnancy, Here Is The Fact Check

The Trump administration is expected to announce on Monday that taking Tylenol, or its generic form, acetaminophen, during pregnancy may increase the risk of autism in children. Officials have described the forthcoming statement as one that could “change the medical field forever.”

Two administration officials, speaking to Politico on condition of anonymity, said the government will also recommend leucovorin, a drug typically used for cancer and anemia treatment, as a potential therapy for individuals with autism.

President Donald Trump Teases “Big Announcement”

“Autism is totally out of control,” President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday, hinting at the revelation. “I think we, maybe, have a reason why.”

White House spokesperson Kush Desai reinforced the significance of the plan in a Sunday statement, calling it an “announcement [that] will make historic progress” in addressing rising autism rates.

Also Read: Cameras Catch Donald Trump And Elon Musk Whispering At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral, Lip Readers Reveal What They Said

Health Secretary Kennedy’s Push and Rising Autism Numbers

Addressing autism has been a key focus for Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who earlier this year promised to uncover possible causes by September. If confirmed, this would be the first time the U.S. government has officially linked acetaminophen to autism.

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report released in the spring, 1 in 31 American eight-year-olds were diagnosed with autism in 2022 – up sharply from 1 in 150 in 2000.

Kennedy has repeatedly suggested that environmental factors and vaccines contribute to the increase, despite overwhelming scientific evidence to the contrary. Public health experts attribute the higher numbers largely to broader diagnostic criteria and greater awareness of the condition.

Donald Trump suggests that Tylenol use during pregnancy causes autism in babies and advises pregnant women not to take it. No new evidence was presented, and no conclusive study has found that Tylenol causes autism. pic.twitter.com/rouHT5KXsH — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 22, 2025

Tylenol Maker Kenvue Rejects the Claim

Kenvue, the parent company of Tylenol, dismissed the administration’s assertion.

“We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism,” the company said in a statement.

“The facts are that over a decade of rigorous research, endorsed by leading medical professionals and global health regulators, confirms there is no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism,” the statement continued.

Acetaminophen remains the most commonly recommended pain reliever and fever reducer for pregnant women. Health authorities already caution against using ibuprofen or Advil during pregnancy because of risks of miscarriage and birth defects. Major medical organizations continue to advise that acetaminophen is safe when used as directed.

Donald Trump and Vaccine Skepticism

Skepticism about vaccines – central to Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiatives – has also found a voice in Trump’s recent remarks.

“Vaccines are very interesting,” the president said when asked if the upcoming announcement would also address a vaccine-autism link. “They can be great, but when you put the wrong stuff in them, and, you know, children get these massive vaccines, like you’d give to a horse… I’ve said for a long time, I mean, this is no secret.”

Also Read: WATCH: Donald Trump Dances And Smiles At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral With His Widow Erika Kirk, Critics Say It Felt Like A Campaign Dance Party