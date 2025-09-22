Cameras Catch Donald Trump And Elon Musk Whispering At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral, Lip Readers Reveal What They Said

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared to reconcile their recent feud while attending the funeral of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Arizona. The memorial service, held at a packed sports stadium, honored the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, who was shot dead during a campus debate earlier this month.

Donald Trump, Elon Musk At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral

Trump was among several high-profile speakers paying tribute to Kirk, alongside Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During a pause between speeches, cameras captured Musk seated next to Trump. The two exchanged a handshake, and Trump tapped Musk on the knee, saying, “All good,” according to LipReaders.

Elon Musk is now sitting with President Trump and Dana White at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service pic.twitter.com/qhSTx7aBrI — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) September 21, 2025

Lipreaders added, “Trump then leaned in and said, ‘I think we should stop this and say something now.’ Donald turns to Dana and says, ‘Did you know about this?’”

The Arizona service marked Trump and Musk’s first joint public appearance since May 30.

Also Read: Donald Trump Attacks Joe Biden, Calls Him ‘Stupid’ Mean’, And Son Of A B***h’ | VIDEO

How Donald Trump, Elon Musk Went From Allies to Adversaries

Musk, once a vocal supporter and major donor to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, previously led the Department of Government Efficiency, where he cut jobs across federal agencies to curb waste. Their relationship soured after Musk left the administration in June, triggering a series of heated exchanges on X and Truth Social.

The two clashed over Trump’s signature legislation, the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” and Musk publicly criticized the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Their online sparring effectively ended what many had dubbed a political “bromance.”

Who Was Charlie Kirk?

Kirk, a staunch Trump ally, was widely known for promoting conservative politics on college campuses. Trump described him as someone who “inspired millions” and was “a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate.”

Kirk was killed on September 10 during a public debate at Utah Valley University. Police allege that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson opened fire, later telling investigators he had “enough” of the “hatred” Kirk was spreading. Robinson was captured after a 30-hour manhunt.

Also Read: WATCH: Donald Trump Dances And Smiles At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral With His Widow Erika Kirk, Critics Say It Felt Like A Campaign Dance Party