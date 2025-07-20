LIVE TV
What's Behind Early Periods In Young Girls? The Hidden Triggers You Need To Know

What’s Behind Early Periods In Young Girls? The Hidden Triggers You Need To Know

Doctors are reporting a rise in early puberty, with some girls starting periods as young as 9. Experts link this to obesity, junk food, stress, lack of exercise, and exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in plastics, pesticides, and processed foods.

Early Periods in Young Girls: What’s Triggering This Growing Trend? (Photo: nytimes)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 15:00:40 IST

Younger girls are getting their first periods earlier, and physicians are witnessing an increasing number of girls as young as 9 starting menstruation. Early puberty may be normal in some cases, but scientists caution that the lifestyle, environmental and genetic factors are contributing majorly to this trend.

Why Are Periods Starting Early for young girls?

1. Obesity and Lifestyle Changes

Majorly, obesity is the prime cause, childhood obesity is among the largest drivers of early menarche (the initial menstrual cycle). Increased body fat causes higher levels of estrogen, that can speed up puberty. Lack of physical activity, particularly during and following the COVID-19 pandemic has also led to children gaining weight. Apart from this, more screen time, social media browsing, and not playing outdoors are feeding into the issue.

2. Junk Food and Poor Diet

Over and regular intake of fast foods, sugar products, snacks, and processed foods causes hormonal imbalances. These foods are made of sugars and unhealthy fats. They can interfere with the natural hormone cycle of the body and affect early periods.

3. Environmental and chemical Pollutants

The exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals, that include phthalates found in plastics, pesticides like DDT and bisphenol A (BPA) can disrupt and damage the hormonal system. They mimic estrogen and could even lead the body to premature puberty. Most importantly, steroids and hormones in meat, eggs, and milk are under investigation as potential contributors.

4. Mental Health and stress

Chronic stress is also a silent contributor. If homes are giving stressful atmosphere for girls this also can be a factor of early periods, school pressure, or exposure to domestic violence may increase cortisol (the stress hormone) levels, throwing the balance of reproductive hormones out of sync and hastening puberty.

5. Genetics and Family History

If mother or close female family member had early periods onset, the girl is also more likely to have it happen to her too. Genetic inheritance can indeed play a role in determining when puberty starts.

6. Hormonal Imbalances and PCOS

Illnesses such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) can cause early and also sometimes irregular periods as a result of disturbed ovulation cycles. Even though PCOS is usually associated with irregular or missed periods, girls in some cases might have earlier or more frequent cycles.

Emotional stability of girls can also be influenced by early puberty.  Early periods in girls may lead to problems such as mood swings and low self-esteem.

Parents can also play their role mainly. Avoid giving junk food and packaged snacks, and instead eat a balanced diet with vegetables, and protein. Try to develop a better open communication lifestyle at home. Visit a pediatrician or endocrinologist to eliminate hidden disease, If periods occur earlier than age 8.

