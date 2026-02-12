LIVE TV
H3N2 Alert in Delhi-NCR: 70% Families Report Flu Symptoms — High-Risk Groups, Treatment and Prevention Explained

The Delhi-NCR region is currently experiencing a sharp rise in flu-like cases, largely linked to the H3N2 strain of Influenza A. H3N2 is known to cause more severe symptoms compared to some other flu strains, especially in children, elderly people, pregnant women, and those with weak immunity or chronic illnesses.

H3N2 Alert in Delhi-NCR: 70% Families Report Flu Symptoms. Photo: Pinterest
H3N2 Alert in Delhi-NCR: 70% Families Report Flu Symptoms. Photo: Pinterest

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 12, 2026 18:22:56 IST

The Delhi-NCR region is currently experiencing a sharp rise in flu-like cases, largely linked to the H3N2 strain of Influenza A. A recent LocalCircles survey indicates that nearly 70 per cent of households in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad have at least one member showing symptoms resembling viral fever, influenza, or Covid-like infection, pointing to a significant seasonal uptick. 

H3N2, a subtype of the Influenza A virus, is known to trigger more intense symptoms than typical viral fevers and can pose greater risks for children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. 

What Is H3N2 Influenza?

 H3N2 Influenza is a subtype of the Influenza A virus that causes seasonal flu infections. It spreads easily from person to person through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. 

You Might Be Interested In

H3N2 is known to cause more severe symptoms compared to some other flu strains, especially in children, elderly people, pregnant women, and those with weak immunity or chronic illnesses. 

H3N2 Flu: Symptoms 

In some cases, H3N2 particulary among high-risk groups, it can lead to complications like bronchitis or pneumonia. 

Common Symptoms of H3N2:

  • High fever (often above 101°F)

  • Persistent dry cough

  • Severe body aches and muscle pain

  • Headache

  • Sore throat

  • Runny or blocked nose

  • Extreme fatigue

  • Chills and sweating

H3N2 Flu: Who Is At Higher Risks 

Doctors note that although most healthy adults typically recover within five to seven days, some groups face a higher risk of developing complications. These include senior citizens, children below the age of five, pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as individuals suffering from asthma, diabetes, heart disease, or weakened immunity. In such high-risk cases, H3N2 can escalate into bronchitis, pneumonia, or aggravate existing respiratory conditions. 

H3N2 Flu: Treatment 

There is no instant cure for H3N2 influenza, but timely treatment can significantly reduce the severity and duration of symptoms. Doctors advise beginning care as soon as symptoms appear, especially for high-risk individuals.

What Doctors Recommend:

  • Adequate rest to help the body fight the infection

  • Plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration

  • Paracetamol for managing fever and body aches

  • Antiviral medications like oseltamivir, if prescribed within 48 hours of symptom onset

It is important to remember that antibiotics do not work against viral infections like H3N2 unless there is a confirmed secondary bacterial infection.

Seek Immediate Medical Help If You Notice:

  • Breathlessness

  • Chest pain

  • Persistent high fever

  • Worsening cough or symptoms

  • Severe weakness or confusion

Early diagnosis and proper care can help prevent complications such as bronchitis or pneumonia, especially in children, elderly individuals, and those with underlying health conditions.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 5:47 PM IST
QUICK LINKS