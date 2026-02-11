What Is Mounjaro? Weight Loss Drug Goes Viral, Soha Ali Khan Says ‘It Takes Great Courage’, Praises Aishwarya Mohanraj For Speaking Out About Its Use

Mounjaro has been going viral and people are asking about the weight loss drug especially after Soha Ali Khan praised Aishwarya Mohanraj for speaking freely about her weight loss journey using Mounjaro.

Mounjaro is a prescription medicine that was first developed to treat type‑2 diabetes. Its generic name is tirzepatide, and it belongs to a class of drugs that work on hormones in the body to help control blood sugar and appetite.

Mounjaro works on two receptors GIP and GLP‑1

Unlike older diabetes drugs, Mounjaro works on two receptors GIP and GLP‑1 which means it helps the body produce more insulin, slows how fast food leaves the stomach, and makes people feel full for longer. This can lead to weight loss as well as better blood sugar control.

Doctors prescribe Mounjaro mainly for people with diabetes, but it has also become popular around the world for weight loss when used under medical supervision. Another drug many people know about, Ozempic, works in a similar way but only targets the GLP‑1 receptor.

Mounjaro was approved in India in 2025 and has quickly become one of the top‑selling medications for weight and diabetes care, even reaching hundreds of crores in sales.

Soha Ali Khan Praises Honest Conversations About Mounjaro

On February 11, actor Soha Ali Khan praised comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj for openly talking about her weight loss journey involving Mounjaro. Soha said it took “great courage” for Aishwarya to speak honestly about using the drug in her journey, rather than hiding it.

Reports say that Soha wrote in an Instagram post, “So finally someone said it. They lost a ton of weight not just by eating right or working out, but by taking Mounjaro. And I think it takes great courage to speak the truth.”

She also highlighted what Aishwarya had asked her followers, instead of seeking advice from influencers, people should talk to doctors if they consider using medications like Mounjaro or Ozempic.

Mounjaro is a serious medical treatment

Soha stressed that these drugs are not trends, but serious medical treatments that are only meant for certain people. “Ozempic and Mounjaro aren’t weight loss trends,” she said. “They are serious medical treatments, and they are only meant for certain people.”

She pointed out that weight loss is not always easy and that factors like hormones, insulin resistance, PCOS, thyroid and metabolism can make it harder for some people. “Injections can help, but they are serious, and they have side effects. They need tests and medical supervision,” Soha added.

Soha also said that instead of asking who is taking Mounjaro, people should think about “who really needs it.”

