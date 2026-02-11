LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement donald trump Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement donald trump Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement donald trump Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement donald trump Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement donald trump Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement donald trump Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
Home > Health > What Is Mounjaro? Weight Loss Drug Goes Viral, Soha Ali Khan Says ‘It Takes Great Courage’, Praises Aishwarya Mohanraj For Speaking Out About Its Use

What Is Mounjaro? Weight Loss Drug Goes Viral, Soha Ali Khan Says ‘It Takes Great Courage’, Praises Aishwarya Mohanraj For Speaking Out About Its Use

Mounjaro is a prescription drug (tirzepatide) originally developed for type‑2 diabetes. Actor Soha Ali Khan praised comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj for openly sharing her weight loss journey using Mounjaro.

What Is Mounjaro? (Image: AI generated)
What Is Mounjaro? (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 11, 2026 20:01:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Mounjaro? Weight Loss Drug Goes Viral, Soha Ali Khan Says ‘It Takes Great Courage’, Praises Aishwarya Mohanraj For Speaking Out About Its Use

Mounjaro has been going viral and people are asking about the weight loss drug especially after Soha Ali Khan praised Aishwarya Mohanraj for speaking freely about her weight loss journey using Mounjaro. 

Mounjaro is a prescription medicine that was first developed to treat type‑2 diabetes. Its generic name is tirzepatide, and it belongs to a class of drugs that work on hormones in the body to help control blood sugar and appetite.

Mounjaro works on two receptors GIP and GLP‑1 

Unlike older diabetes drugs, Mounjaro works on two receptors GIP and GLP‑1 which means it helps the body produce more insulin, slows how fast food leaves the stomach, and makes people feel full for longer. This can lead to weight loss as well as better blood sugar control.

You Might Be Interested In

Doctors prescribe Mounjaro mainly for people with diabetes, but it has also become popular around the world for weight loss when used under medical supervision. Another drug many people know about, Ozempic, works in a similar way but only targets the GLP‑1 receptor.

Mounjaro was approved in India in 2025 and has quickly become one of the top‑selling medications for weight and diabetes care, even reaching hundreds of crores in sales.

Soha Ali Khan Praises Honest Conversations About Mounjaro

On February 11, actor Soha Ali Khan praised comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj for openly talking about her weight loss journey involving Mounjaro. Soha said it took “great courage” for Aishwarya to speak honestly about using the drug in her journey, rather than hiding it.

Reports say that Soha wrote in an Instagram post, “So finally someone said it. They lost a ton of weight not just by eating right or working out, but by taking Mounjaro. And I think it takes great courage to speak the truth.”

She also highlighted what Aishwarya had asked her followers, instead of seeking advice from influencers, people should talk to doctors if they consider using medications like Mounjaro or Ozempic.

Mounjaro is a serious medical treatment

Soha stressed that these drugs are not trends, but serious medical treatments that are only meant for certain people. “Ozempic and Mounjaro aren’t weight loss trends,” she said. “They are serious medical treatments, and they are only meant for certain people.”

She pointed out that weight loss is not always easy and that factors like hormones, insulin resistance, PCOS, thyroid and metabolism can make it harder for some people. “Injections can help, but they are serious, and they have side effects. They need tests and medical supervision,” Soha added.

Soha also said that instead of asking who is taking Mounjaro, people should think about “who really needs it.”

Also Read: Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Halts Delhi Concert To Call Out Men Harassing Women Fans | Watch Viral Video

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 8:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: health newslatest newsviral news

RELATED News

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Halts Delhi Concert To Call Out Men Harassing Women Fans | Watch Viral Video

IND vs PAK: Mohsin Naqvi Trolled By His Own PCB Members Over ‘Brought ICC To Its Knees’ Claim Amid T20 World Cup 2026 Row | Watch Viral Video

Is Zyan Cabrera Really An Olympian? Truth Behind The Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Viral MMS Clip

Aadhya9 Multispeciality Hospital expands Ayushman, critical care services in West Delhi

Clinical study validates Vasu Suvarnaprashan Drops for children’s overall health

LATEST NEWS

IN-SPACe Announces Results Of Opportunity For Developing Satellite Bus Platforms For Hosted Payload Services

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Chalo Aap Piche Hato’ – Mohammed Siraj Reacts To Unruly Crowd In Viral Video

Sunjay Kapur Family Dispute: Wife Priya Kapur Levels Perjury Allegations Against 80‑Year‑Old Mother‑in‑Law Rani in Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Battle

IND vs NAM: ‘True 360-Degree Player’ — Namibia Captain Praises Suryakumar Yadav Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Delhi

‘Except Trump, No One Said India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil’, Foreign Minister Lavrov Hits Back At US, Slams ‘Coercive’ Measures

Qubool Hai And Naagin 3 Star Surbhi Jyoti Announces First Child With Husband Sumit Suri, Says ‘Little Love Arriving This June’

Following Barcelona’s Footsteps, Real Madrid Exit European Super League After UEFA Deal

Bengaluru Tragedy: Two Young Girls, Aged 2 And 4 Killed As School Bus Runs Over Stationary Scooter; Incident Caught On Camera

What Is Mounjaro? Weight Loss Drug Goes Viral, Soha Ali Khan Says ‘It Takes Great Courage’, Praises Aishwarya Mohanraj For Speaking Out About Its Use

Businessman Sharadbhai Zaveri becomes Param Pujya Muniraj Shri Shaurya Bhushan Vijay Ji Maharaj Saheb after Jain Diksha today

What Is Mounjaro? Weight Loss Drug Goes Viral, Soha Ali Khan Says ‘It Takes Great Courage’, Praises Aishwarya Mohanraj For Speaking Out About Its Use

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Mounjaro? Weight Loss Drug Goes Viral, Soha Ali Khan Says ‘It Takes Great Courage’, Praises Aishwarya Mohanraj For Speaking Out About Its Use

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Mounjaro? Weight Loss Drug Goes Viral, Soha Ali Khan Says ‘It Takes Great Courage’, Praises Aishwarya Mohanraj For Speaking Out About Its Use
What Is Mounjaro? Weight Loss Drug Goes Viral, Soha Ali Khan Says ‘It Takes Great Courage’, Praises Aishwarya Mohanraj For Speaking Out About Its Use
What Is Mounjaro? Weight Loss Drug Goes Viral, Soha Ali Khan Says ‘It Takes Great Courage’, Praises Aishwarya Mohanraj For Speaking Out About Its Use
What Is Mounjaro? Weight Loss Drug Goes Viral, Soha Ali Khan Says ‘It Takes Great Courage’, Praises Aishwarya Mohanraj For Speaking Out About Its Use

QUICK LINKS