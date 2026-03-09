Shalby Hospital inaugurates Oncology Department, organises bike rally to mark International Women’s Day

Free cervical cancer vaccination announced for girls aged 9 to 14 as part of cancer awareness initiative

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 09: Marking International Women’s Day on Sunday, Shalby Multi-speciality Hospital, Surat, inaugurated its Oncology Department along with advanced radiotherapy facilities, and organised a bike rally to raise awareness about women’s health and cancer prevention.

Rajan Patel, Chairman of Surat Municipal Corporation’s standing committee, Jignesh Patil, President of Youth for Gujarat, and Nikhil Madrasi, President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry, were present on the occasion.

The hospital also announced a campaign to provide free cervical cancer vaccines to around 1000 girls aged between 9 and 14 years. As part of the initiative, eligible beneficiaries were administered the vaccine free of cost at Shalby Hospital branches across India. The drive aims to help reduce the future risk of cervical cancer among women.

Speaking on the occasion, Nirav Shah, Chief Administrative Officer at Shalby Hospital, Surat, said the new oncology and radiotherapy services will ensure that patients have access to comprehensive cancer treatment under one roof.

“With the launch of these advanced services, our hospital is now equipped to provide integrated cancer care. We have an experienced team of medical, radiation and surgical oncologists, enabling patients to receive specialised diagnosis and treatment at a single location. Through advanced technology, expert medical teams and a patient-centric approach, we aim to ensure timely diagnosis and effective treatment for patients,” he said.

A bike rally aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention of cancer, particularly in view of the rising incidence of cancer among women, was also organised on the occasion.

The rally commenced at 9:30 am from Shalby Hospital and passed through Tadwadi crossroads, Ajmer chowk, Chokshi Wadi, Gujarat Gas Circle and Adajan Patiya before concluding at the hospital.

Following the rally, the women bikers escorted the dignitaries to Shalby Hospital, where the radiotherapy department was formally inaugurated.