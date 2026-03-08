Yoga For Working Women: Check List Of Daily Practices To Reduce Stress And Fatigue Shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar

Working women usually have a lot of responsibilities in their lives. Professional duties, family commitments, and personal goals can sometimes create physical tiredness and mental pressure. Long hours of sitting, constant deadlines, and lack of rest may lead to stress and fatigue.

Over time, this can affect energy levels, posture, and emotional balance. Yoga is a natural and an easy method of replenishing energy and relaxation. With a few mindful practices each day, working women can refresh their bodies, relax their minds, and bring more balance into their lives as shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar – Author, Columnist, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa.

Healing Walk

Healing Walk is one of the simplest, yet most powerful practices, which could be done by anyone. It is a conscious walking practice that does not demand any special training or equipment. In this practice, a person walks normally with both the arms raised at the shoulder distance. Initially, it is possible to perform the practice lasting approximately thirty seconds and repeat it five times. When the body gets accustomed, it can slowly be extended to a minute and then to few minutes.

This practice activates the neck, shoulders, and lungs. When the arms remain raised while walking, the upper body becomes more engaged, allowing better oxygen flow in the lungs. Better breathing helps in supporting the brain and providing better communication between the mind and the rest of the body. Over time, practitioners often notice improved energy, better focus, and a more positive state of mind. For women who spend long hours at desks or in meetings, the Healing Walk allows working females to get rid of fatigue and restore energy quite quickly.

Baddhakonasana (Butterfly Pose)

Baddhakonasana is a gentle seated posture that supports relaxation and flexibility. In this pose, the practitioner sits comfortably with the soles of feet placed together and the knees gently swirling up and down as butterfly wings. The pelvic area is also activated by this basic motion and the lower body blood flow is enhanced.

This pose assists the working women and the long sitting office chairs to eliminate hip and thigh stiffness. It also relaxes the lower abdomen and supports better posture. Exercise helps to lighten and relax the body with the help of regular practice reducing the fatigue with the end of the working day.

Vipritakarni (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)

Vipritakarni is a deeply relaxing posture that allows the body to recover from physical exhaustion. The posture, when where the practitioner is lying back with the legs slightly elevated on a wall is called this pose. The hands are loose by the side and the body remain calm and relaxed.

This posture encourages better blood circulation and allows tired legs to rest. The severity of being so heavy or swollen in the legs is experienced by many working women because the legs stand or sit long before their time. Vipritakarni makes this uncomfortable time go by and also relaxes the mind and the body in a profound way.

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

Vajrasana is a simple kneeling posture that can be practiced after meals. The practitioner sits on the heels with the spine erect where he/she has the hands in a comfortable position under the thighs. This posture supports healthy digestion and helps maintain calm breathing.

Vajrasana provides some stillness to working women that have a tight timetable. It helps improve posture and gently strengthens the back, which is often strained due to long hours of work.

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Balasana is a pose that rests the whole body bringing intense relaxation to the body. In this posture, the practitioner kneels and gently bends forward, allowing the forehead to rest on the floor while the arms relax beside the body or stretch forward.

This pose helps release tension from the back, shoulders, and neck. It also calms down the nervous system and reduces mental stress. Even some minutes in balasana can allow you to be emotionally balanced and comfortable.

With regular practice, these simple yoga techniques can help working women reduce stress, restore energy, and create a healthier rhythm in daily life.

