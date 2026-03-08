Yoga For Working Women: Check List Of Daily Practices To Reduce Stress And Fatigue Shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
Home > Health > Yoga For Working Women: Check List Of Daily Practices To Reduce Stress And Fatigue Shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar

Yoga For Working Women: Check List Of Daily Practices To Reduce Stress And Fatigue Shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar

Working women usually have a lot of responsibilities in their lives. Professional duties, family commitments, and personal goals can sometimes create physical tiredness and mental pressure.

Yoga For Women (Photo: freepik)
Yoga For Women (Photo: freepik)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 8, 2026 18:02:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yoga For Working Women: Check List Of Daily Practices To Reduce Stress And Fatigue Shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar

Working women usually have a lot of responsibilities in their lives. Professional duties, family commitments, and personal goals can sometimes create physical tiredness and mental pressure. Long hours of sitting, constant deadlines, and lack of rest may lead to stress and fatigue. 

Over time, this can affect energy levels, posture, and emotional balance. Yoga is a natural and an easy method of replenishing energy and relaxation. With a few mindful practices each day, working women can refresh their bodies, relax their minds, and bring more balance into their lives as shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar – Author, Columnist, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa.

Healing Walk

Healing Walk is one of the simplest, yet most powerful practices, which could be done by anyone. It is a conscious walking practice that does not demand any special training or equipment. In this practice, a person walks normally with both the arms raised at the shoulder distance. Initially, it is possible to perform the practice lasting approximately thirty seconds and repeat it five times. When the body gets accustomed, it can slowly be extended to a minute and then to few minutes.

You Might Be Interested In

This practice activates the neck, shoulders, and lungs. When the arms remain raised while walking, the upper body becomes more engaged, allowing better oxygen flow in the lungs. Better breathing helps in supporting the brain and providing better communication between the mind and the rest of the body. Over time, practitioners often notice improved energy, better focus, and a more positive state of mind. For women who spend long hours at desks or in meetings, the Healing Walk allows working females to get rid of fatigue and restore energy quite quickly.

Baddhakonasana (Butterfly Pose)

Baddhakonasana is a gentle seated posture that supports relaxation and flexibility. In this pose, the practitioner sits comfortably with the soles of feet placed together and the knees gently swirling up and down as butterfly wings. The pelvic area is also activated by this basic motion and the lower body blood flow is enhanced.

This pose assists the working women and the long sitting office chairs to eliminate hip and thigh stiffness. It also relaxes the lower abdomen and supports better posture. Exercise helps to lighten and relax the body with the help of regular practice reducing the fatigue with the end of the working day.

Vipritakarni (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)

Vipritakarni is a deeply relaxing posture that allows the body to recover from physical exhaustion. The posture, when where the practitioner is lying back with the legs slightly elevated on a wall is called this pose. The hands are loose by the side and the body remain calm and relaxed.

This posture encourages better blood circulation and allows tired legs to rest. The severity of being so heavy or swollen in the legs is experienced by many working women because the legs stand or sit long before their time. Vipritakarni makes this uncomfortable time go by and also relaxes the mind and the body in a profound way.

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

Vajrasana is a simple kneeling posture that can be practiced after meals. The practitioner  sits on the heels with the spine erect where he/she has the hands in a comfortable position under the thighs. This posture supports healthy digestion and helps maintain calm breathing.

Vajrasana provides some stillness to working women that have a tight timetable. It helps improve posture and gently strengthens the back, which is often strained due to long hours of work.

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Balasana is a pose that rests the whole body bringing intense relaxation to the body. In this posture, the practitioner kneels and gently bends forward, allowing the forehead to rest on the floor while the arms relax beside the body or stretch forward.

This pose helps release tension from the back, shoulders, and neck. It also calms down the nervous system and reduces mental stress. Even some minutes in balasana can allow you to be emotionally balanced and comfortable.
With regular practice, these simple yoga techniques can help working women reduce stress, restore energy, and create a healthier rhythm in daily life.

ALSO READ:  Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Meet The Influencer Fiancé Of THIS Sportsperson As Their Engagement Is Announced

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 6:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: fitness routine for womenYoga for womenyoga for working women

RELATED News

Can Cancer Be Now Cured In 4 Months Without Chemotherapy? Indian-Origin Woman With Stage-3 Colorectal Cancer Recovers In 100 Days, Thanks To This New Therapy

Candor IVF Centre Turns 6 Announces Free Support for 1000 Childless Couples

Had Bhang This Holi? Delhi Cardiologist Shares ‘Bhang Is Not Harmless’, Says Excessive Bhang Intake Can Lead To Anxiety Or Panic Attacks

Stretch, Breathe, Repeat: Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Shares How Yoga Asanas Beat Screen-Time Stress

Can Your Grocery List Fight Dementia? THIS Specific Diet May Help, Research Says

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Gautam Gambhir’s Animated Chat With Abhishek Sharma About Playing Off-Spin Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Nikko Natividad Viral MMS: Filipino Actor’s Wife Breaks Silence, Makes Emotional Appeal To Fans Amid Leaked Private Obscene Video Controversy, Says ‘Please Be…’

IPL 2026 Start Date Announced, Set To Commence From March 28

Yoga For Working Women: Check List Of Daily Practices To Reduce Stress And Fatigue Shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam on May 17, Check Full Schedule And Key Dates

IPL 2026: ‘Rohit Sharma Is…’ – Ayush Mhatre’s Remark Sparks Reactions Among CSK Fans

Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Meet The Influencer Fiancé Of THIS Sportsperson As Their Engagement Is Announced

Rohit Sharma And Ritika Sajdeh Arrive in Ahmedabad Before IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final | WATCH Video

What Is The Significance Of The Water Desalination Plant In Bahrain Hit By Iran, As Fear Among Civillians Rise? Tehran Warns Of Multiple Attacks Amid Middle East Conflict

Massive Chaos Erupts As Jr NTR’s Bengaluru Visit Triggers Fan Frenzy, Escalator Damaged At Hospital; Furious Netizens Say, ‘You Guys Never Learn From Past’

Yoga For Working Women: Check List Of Daily Practices To Reduce Stress And Fatigue Shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yoga For Working Women: Check List Of Daily Practices To Reduce Stress And Fatigue Shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yoga For Working Women: Check List Of Daily Practices To Reduce Stress And Fatigue Shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar
Yoga For Working Women: Check List Of Daily Practices To Reduce Stress And Fatigue Shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar
Yoga For Working Women: Check List Of Daily Practices To Reduce Stress And Fatigue Shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar
Yoga For Working Women: Check List Of Daily Practices To Reduce Stress And Fatigue Shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar

QUICK LINKS