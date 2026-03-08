LIVE TV
Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Meet The Influencer Fiancé Of THIS Sportsperson As Their Engagement Is Announced

Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Meet The Influencer Fiancé Of THIS Sportsperson As Their Engagement Is Announced

Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw has begun a new chapter in his personal life. After months of speculation and subtle “soft launches” on social media, the 26-year-old cricketer has announced his engagement to digital creator and actress Akriti Agarwal.

Akriti Agarwal & Prithvi Shaw (Photo: IG)
Akriti Agarwal & Prithvi Shaw (Photo: IG)

Published: March 8, 2026 17:56:23 IST

Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Meet The Influencer Fiancé Of THIS Sportsperson As Their Engagement Is Announced

Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw has begun a new chapter in his personal life. After months of speculation and subtle “soft launches” on social media, the 26-year-old cricketer has announced his engagement to digital creator and actress Akriti Agarwal.

Shaw shared the happy news through a social media post, confirming their relationship that had reportedly been going strong for quite some time. His fiancée, Akriti Agarwal, has built a strong presence online as a social media influencer.

Born on May 2, 2003, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Akriti later moved to Mumbai with her family during her teenage years. She pursued a Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) from Nirmala Memorial Foundation College in Mumbai.

Akriti began her journey as a content creator during the COVID-19 lockdown, initially sharing dance and lip-sync videos online. Over time, her popularity surged, and she now commands a massive following on social media, with more than 3.4 million followers on Instagram and a rapidly growing YouTube channel nearing 90,000 subscribers.

Beyond Instagram, Akriti also runs a YouTube channel where she regularly uploads vlogs and lifestyle content, giving followers a glimpse into her daily life.

She first caught widespread attention on social media after being spotted with Prithvi Shaw on several outings. The couple has also been seen celebrating festivals together, including Ganesh Chaturthi, further fueling public interest in their relationship.

Expanding her career beyond digital platforms, Akriti is now stepping into mainstream entertainment. She is set to make her acting debut in the psychological thriller film Trimukha.

Despite her glamorous online persona, Akriti also has a strong academic background. Originally from Lucknow, she completed her higher education in Mumbai and holds a Bachelor of Management Studies degree from Nirmala Memorial Foundation College.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 5:56 PM IST
Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Meet The Influencer Fiancé Of THIS Sportsperson As Their Engagement Is Announced

QUICK LINKS