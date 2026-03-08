LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Massive Chaos Erupts As Jr NTR’s Bengaluru Visit Triggers Fan Frenzy, Escalator Damaged At Hospital; Furious Netizens Say, ‘You Guys Never Learn From Past’

Chaos erupts during Jr NTR’s Bengaluru visit as fan frenzy damages an escalator at KIMS Hospitals; police intervene.

Chaos erupts during Jr NTR’s Bengaluru visit as fan frenzy damages an escalator. (Photo: X)
Chaos erupts during Jr NTR’s Bengaluru visit as fan frenzy damages an escalator. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 8, 2026 17:25:03 IST

Fans of Telugu superstar Jr NTR created massive chaos in Bengaluru on Sunday as the actor arrived to attend the inauguration of a new facility at KIMS Hospitals.

The actor’s presence sparked an overwhelming turnout, with hundreds of fans gathering both inside and outside the hospital premises to catch a glimpse of the star. What began as an enthusiastic welcome soon escalated into a chaotic situation as crowds surged toward the entrance shortly after his arrival.

Fan Frenzy Turns Chaotic at Hospital Premises

According to reports, the excitement among fans quickly spiralled out of control when the crowd began pushing toward the main entrance. Videos circulating on social media show fans shouting slogans, waving at the actor, and trying to get closer despite security arrangements at the venue.

As the crowd swelled, security personnel and local police struggled to manage the situation. Several fans reportedly crowded onto an escalator inside the hospital complex, in the rush to enter the building and reach the area where the actor was expected to appear.

Escalator Damaged Amid Crowd Rush

The excessive pressure and uncontrolled movement of fans on the escalator reportedly caused damage to the equipment. Authorities were forced to temporarily halt access to that section of the building to prevent further risk to visitors and staff.



Officials present at the venue quickly intervened to prevent the situation from worsening as fans continued to push forward inside the building lobby.

Police Resort to Mild Lathi Charge

Police personnel deployed at the venue stepped in to restore order as the situation became increasingly difficult to control. Reports said officers had to resort to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and prevent further damage or injuries.

Authorities later created a security corridor to ensure that Jr NTR could safely enter the hospital premises and proceed with the inauguration event without additional disruption.

Social Media Reacts: “We Never Learn From the Past”

The incident quickly went viral online, with several videos of the chaotic scenes circulating across social media platforms.

Many users expressed concern and frustration about the recurring nature of such fan stampedes during celebrity appearances. One user wrote, “Why do such incidents mostly happen in the South? The level of fan frenzy is worrying. We saw it at Vijay’s event in Tamil Nadu, Allu Arjun’s appearance in Hyderabad, the RCB rally in Bengaluru, and now this.”

Another comment read, “This is why NTR usually avoids public events but I don’t know why he came to open the hospital.” A third user wrote, “We never learn from the past, and we never grow,” highlighting concerns about safety during large gatherings.

Jr NTR Greets Fans Despite Chaos

Despite the chaotic scenes, Jr NTR remained calm and acknowledged the fans waiting outside the venue. Dressed in a stylish outfit, the actor waved and greeted supporters as he entered the hospital building.

His brief interaction with the crowd further fuelled excitement among fans who had reportedly waited for hours to see him.

Several videos also show fans rushing through the hospital lobby while security personnel attempted to control the crowd. In one clip, a fan can be seen throwing a flower toward the actor, which he playfully tossed back as a gesture of appreciation.

Authorities are now reviewing the incident and the security arrangements at the event, as the overwhelming turnout briefly disrupted the hospital inauguration.

Jr NTR’s Latest Work and Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in the action thriller War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The film marked his major entry into Bollywood and attracted attention for its high-octane action sequences.

The actor is currently focusing on upcoming Telugu projects, including the action drama Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is currently in production with international shooting schedules underway and is expected to release in summer 2026.

He is also expected to begin work on the sequel Devara 2, which is anticipated to hit theatres next year.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 5:25 PM IST
Tags: bengaluruJr NTRJr NTR BengaluruNTR

