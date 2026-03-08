Jana Nayagan Release Date Out Soon? Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Heads For Crucial Censor Review On March 9 Amid Divorce Row- Here’s What We Know

The release of Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has been delayed for months due to certification hurdles. Now, the much-awaited political action thriller is set for a crucial review by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on March 9, 2026, raising fresh speculation about whether the film’s long-awaited release date will finally be announced.

The latest development comes amid buzz around Vijay's personal life, with reports of a divorce filing by his wife adding to the spotlight around the actor as fans await clarity on the film's theatrical release.

Crucial Censor Review Scheduled on March 9

According to reports, Jana Nayagan will undergo a review by the Revising Committee (RC) of the CBFC on March 9 at around 2 PM.

The screening is considered a decisive step toward securing certification for the film. If the panel clears the movie without further objections, the makers are expected to announce a release date soon.

Why ‘Jana Nayagan’ Was Delayed

The film was originally scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, but faced significant legal and certification hurdles.

A single-judge bench of the Madras High Court had earlier directed the CBFC to issue a certificate for the film. However, the order was later set aside by a division bench, which sent the movie back for reconsideration.

The controversy reportedly stemmed from concerns about the portrayal of the Indian armed forces in the film and the absence of a defence expert during the earlier review process. Following the objections, the filmmakers are said to have accepted suggested cuts and modifications, allowing the project to move forward with a fresh review.

With the Revising Committee Now

At present, Jana Nayagan is awaiting a decision from the CBFC’s Revising Committee. Earlier reports suggested that the censor board had refused to issue a certificate due to multiple concerns, prompting the team to initially approach the court before withdrawing their petition.

Industry buzz now suggests that the certificate could arrive soon, which would clear the path for the film’s theatrical release.

Possible Release Dates Being Discussed

There is considerable speculation about when the film could hit theatres.

Some reports suggest that if the certificate arrives quickly, the makers may consider a March 19 release. However, this option could be tricky as it might clash with other major releases, potentially affecting box-office performance.

Other industry insiders believe the film could instead arrive in late April or early May 2026, possibly about a week after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections expected in the third week of April.

Another possible window being discussed is June 18, 2026, though the final date will depend on censor clearance and the producers’ release strategy.

Box Office Window Opens Up

The postponement of major projects including Toxic starring Yash has reportedly created a favourable release window for Jana Nayagan.

With fewer big-ticket films lined up during certain periods, the makers may choose a strategic date to maximise the film’s box office potential.

A Significant Film in Vijay’s Career

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is described as a political action thriller and is among the most anticipated Tamil films of the year.

The project is widely believed to be Vijay’s final film before he shifts fully into politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

With the March 9 censor review approaching, fans and industry observers are closely watching whether the long-delayed film will finally secure clearance and more importantly, whether the makers will soon reveal its official release date.

