Is Vicky Kaushal Making A URI Cameo In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Spot Clues After Trailer Drop, But Here’s The Truth

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Vicky Kaushal Making A URI Cameo In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Spot Clues After Trailer Drop, But Here’s The Truth

Is Vicky Kaushal Making A URI Cameo In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Spot Clues After Trailer Drop, But Here’s The Truth

Dhurandhar 2 trailer sparks speculation about a Vicky Kaushal URI cameo, but insiders say the Ranveer Singh film has no confirmed crossover.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer sparks speculation about a Vicky Kaushal URI cameo. (Photo: X)
Dhurandhar 2 trailer sparks speculation about a Vicky Kaushal URI cameo. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 8, 2026 14:42:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Vicky Kaushal Making A URI Cameo In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Spot Clues After Trailer Drop, But Here’s The Truth

The buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reached fever pitch after the makers dropped its high-octane trailer. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar has triggered intense speculation online especially about a possible crossover with Uri: The Surgical Strike and a cameo by Vicky Kaushal.

Soon after the trailer release, fans began connecting dots between the two films, leading to widespread discussion on social media. But is Vicky Kaushal really returning as Major Vihaan Shergill in the upcoming sequel? Here’s what we know.

Why Fans Think Dhurandhar 2 Is Connected to URI

Speculation about a possible crossover began after viewers noticed a key detail related to Ranveer Singh’s character in the franchise.

You Might Be Interested In

In the first film, Singh’s character Hamza is revealed to have a secret identity Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Interestingly, in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kirti Kulhari’s character Seerat Kaur mentions that her martyred husband’s name was also Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

The shared name quickly sparked theories among fans that the two films might exist in the same universe. As a result, many began speculating that Vicky Kaushal’s Major Vihaan Shergill could make a special appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Reports Claimed Vicky Kaushal Shot a Cameo

Earlier this year, a report suggested that the actor might indeed appear in the sequel.

According to a source quoted by Mid-Day, director Aditya Dhar was quietly building a larger cinematic universe around the Dhurandhar franchise. The report claimed that Vicky Kaushal had filmed a cameo sequence that included a few action scenes.

The source also suggested that the character’s appearance could help lay the foundation for a future spin-off film and expand the narrative world created by Dhar.

The report further stated that Kaushal had completed shooting for the cameo last year, even before the first Dhurandhar became a massive box-office success.

Insider Denies Any URI Connection

However, the speculation was later dismissed by another industry source.

An insider told Bollywood Hungama that Vicky Kaushal and Uri are not connected to Dhurandhar 2, calling the rumours fan-generated speculation.

The source reportedly said that the excitement around the sequel had led to assumptions that were being mistaken for confirmed news. According to the insider, there is no planned crossover with Uri: The Surgical Strike in the upcoming film.

Trailer Also Sparks Theories About Yalina’s Fate

While the cameo rumours dominate the conversation, the trailer has also ignited theories about the character Yalina, played by Sara Arjun.

In the upcoming sequel, Yalina appears to undergo a dramatic transformation. One striking moment in the trailer shows her pointing a gun, although the target remains hidden.

This scene has triggered speculation among fans that she might confront or even discover the true identity of Hamza. Some viewers believe the storyline could lead to a tragic confrontation between the two characters.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Release Date

Following the massive success of the first film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues Aditya Dhar’s ambitious spy-action saga. The movie is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

The highly anticipated sequel is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

For now, despite the fan theories and online excitement, there is no official confirmation that Vicky Kaushal will appear in the film. Until the makers say otherwise, the supposed URI cameo remains a rumour.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun Surprises Wife Sneha Reddy With A Mercedes-Benz On 15th Wedding Anniversary, Inside The Rs 1.81 Crore Luxury Beast Everyone’s Talking About

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 2:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dhurandhar 2Dhurandhar the revengeranveer singhVicky KaushalVicky Kaushal URI cameo

RELATED News

Elvish Yadav, Munawar Faruqui Reacts After UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Gets Injured In Car Crash During Instagram LIVE

Allu Arjun Surprises Wife Sneha Reddy With A Mercedes-Benz On 15th Wedding Anniversary, Inside The Rs 1.81 Crore Luxury Beast Everyone’s Talking About

From Film Sets To Eco Startups: Bollywood Divas Are Redefining Entrepreneurships With Their Eco- Friendly Brands

‘Tateeree’ Row Explodes As Renu Bhatia Targets Badshah, Calls Remark Against Haryana’s Daughters ‘Completely Unforgivable’

Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj & DK, Shares BTS Pic, What Bigger Scam Awaits This Time?

LATEST NEWS

PUBG BGIS 2026 Wildcard Day 4: 32 Battlegrounds Mobile India Teams Enter Crucial Stage For 8 Semifinal Spots

Is Vicky Kaushal Making A URI Cameo In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Spot Clues After Trailer Drop, But Here’s The Truth

Is Tehran Experiencing ‘Black Rain’ After Israeli Strikes On Oil Depots? Reports Raise Questions As Horrific Visuals Surface

CUET PG Admit Card 2026 Released for March 11–13, Check Direct Download Link Here

Nishant Kumar Enters Politics At 50, Joins JDU Days After Father Nitish Kumar Filed Rajya Sabha Nomination

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi: When, Where And How to All England Open 2026 Live on TV And Online

Telangana Horror: Three Sisters, Aged 8, 7, 5, Found Dead in Water Tank After Several Hours; Father Suspected of Pushing Them

T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak to Perform at Narendra Modi Stadium — Time And All You Need to Know Before IND vs NZ Final

Football | ‘Greatest Comeback in Sports’: Bolton Wanderers Score Three Goals in Seven Minutes to Sink Wycombe in EFL League One Thriller

Weekly Horoscope For March 9- 15: Breaking Tasks Into Smaller And Simple Steps Keeps Everything Manageable, Zodiacs

Is Vicky Kaushal Making A URI Cameo In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Spot Clues After Trailer Drop, But Here’s The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Vicky Kaushal Making A URI Cameo In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Spot Clues After Trailer Drop, But Here’s The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Vicky Kaushal Making A URI Cameo In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Spot Clues After Trailer Drop, But Here’s The Truth
Is Vicky Kaushal Making A URI Cameo In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Spot Clues After Trailer Drop, But Here’s The Truth
Is Vicky Kaushal Making A URI Cameo In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Spot Clues After Trailer Drop, But Here’s The Truth
Is Vicky Kaushal Making A URI Cameo In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Spot Clues After Trailer Drop, But Here’s The Truth

QUICK LINKS