Is Vicky Kaushal Making A URI Cameo In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Spot Clues After Trailer Drop, But Here’s The Truth

The buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reached fever pitch after the makers dropped its high-octane trailer. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar has triggered intense speculation online especially about a possible crossover with Uri: The Surgical Strike and a cameo by Vicky Kaushal.

Soon after the trailer release, fans began connecting dots between the two films, leading to widespread discussion on social media. But is Vicky Kaushal really returning as Major Vihaan Shergill in the upcoming sequel? Here’s what we know.

Why Fans Think Dhurandhar 2 Is Connected to URI

Speculation about a possible crossover began after viewers noticed a key detail related to Ranveer Singh’s character in the franchise.

In the first film, Singh’s character Hamza is revealed to have a secret identity Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Interestingly, in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kirti Kulhari’s character Seerat Kaur mentions that her martyred husband’s name was also Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

The shared name quickly sparked theories among fans that the two films might exist in the same universe. As a result, many began speculating that Vicky Kaushal’s Major Vihaan Shergill could make a special appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Reports Claimed Vicky Kaushal Shot a Cameo

Earlier this year, a report suggested that the actor might indeed appear in the sequel.

According to a source quoted by Mid-Day, director Aditya Dhar was quietly building a larger cinematic universe around the Dhurandhar franchise. The report claimed that Vicky Kaushal had filmed a cameo sequence that included a few action scenes.

The source also suggested that the character’s appearance could help lay the foundation for a future spin-off film and expand the narrative world created by Dhar.

The report further stated that Kaushal had completed shooting for the cameo last year, even before the first Dhurandhar became a massive box-office success.

Insider Denies Any URI Connection

However, the speculation was later dismissed by another industry source.

An insider told Bollywood Hungama that Vicky Kaushal and Uri are not connected to Dhurandhar 2, calling the rumours fan-generated speculation.

The source reportedly said that the excitement around the sequel had led to assumptions that were being mistaken for confirmed news. According to the insider, there is no planned crossover with Uri: The Surgical Strike in the upcoming film.

Trailer Also Sparks Theories About Yalina’s Fate

While the cameo rumours dominate the conversation, the trailer has also ignited theories about the character Yalina, played by Sara Arjun.

In the upcoming sequel, Yalina appears to undergo a dramatic transformation. One striking moment in the trailer shows her pointing a gun, although the target remains hidden.

This scene has triggered speculation among fans that she might confront or even discover the true identity of Hamza. Some viewers believe the storyline could lead to a tragic confrontation between the two characters.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Release Date

Following the massive success of the first film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues Aditya Dhar’s ambitious spy-action saga. The movie is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

The highly anticipated sequel is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

For now, despite the fan theories and online excitement, there is no official confirmation that Vicky Kaushal will appear in the film. Until the makers say otherwise, the supposed URI cameo remains a rumour.

