Home > Entertainment > Allu Arjun Surprises Wife Sneha Reddy With A Mercedes-Benz On 15th Wedding Anniversary, Inside The Rs 1.81 Crore Luxury Beast Everyone’s Talking About

Allu Arjun Surprises Wife Sneha Reddy With A Mercedes-Benz On 15th Wedding Anniversary, Inside The Rs 1.81 Crore Luxury Beast Everyone’s Talking About

Allu Arjun surprised wife Sneha Reddy with a ₹1.81 crore Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 on their 15th wedding anniversary. A viral video shows Sneha thanking him with a kiss as they unveil the luxury coupe. The celebration, attended by Allu Aravind, highlighted the couple’s strong family bond.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 8, 2026 13:18:06 IST

Allu Arjun, known as “Icon Star,” created a new standard for romantic gestures when he presented his wife, Sneha Reddy, with a luxury powerhouse on their 15th wedding anniversary.

The actor showcased his remarkable Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 on March 6, 2026, to celebrate their wedding anniversary and his brother Allu Sirish’s marriage at the same time.

A viral video captured the moment, which showed a happy Sneha expressing her gratitude to Arjun with a celebratory kiss as they received their new luxury vehicle.

The milestone represents a partnership that has lasted over ten years, which fans continue to admire because it demonstrates their ability to combine traditional family values with their present-day status as superstars.

Mercedes-Benz Specifications

The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 selection demonstrates an ideal combination between stylish design and powerful performance characteristics.

The model, which costs around ₹1.81 crore in the Hyderabad market, demonstrates its reputation as a sleek coupe that provides drivers with an exciting experience through its turbocharged engine.

The vehicle functions as an advanced daily transportation solution for Sneha because it features modern MBUX infotainment and traditional AMG interior design elements.

The Allu family maintains a premium lifestyle through their vehicle, which displays German engineering combined with the couple’s preference for elegant high-speed luxury.

Anniversary Milestone

The couple celebrated 15 years of marriage through their anniversary, which served as a public ceremony to honor their relationship that began after their 2011 wedding.

Allu Arjun acknowledged his professional accomplishments to Sneha, whom he thanked on social media, while Sneha shared her emotional memories of their family life with Ayaan and Arha.

The car handover became a family event because patriarch Allu Aravind attended, which showed how strong family ties shape the Pushpa actor’s personal life.

The celebration provides Arjun with a joyful experience that grounds him before his upcoming big projects with Atlee and other directors.

