‘It’s Not Only Calories…’ Is Stress Directly Linked To Obesity? Doctors Reveal Gaining Weight Isn’t About Overeating Anymore But THIS Factor Plays A Big Role

For many years, obesity was explained through a simple formula: “calories in versus calories out.” The belief was that anyone who gained excess weight was simply eating too much and moving too little. However, modern science has moved far beyond this simplistic understanding. Obesity is now recognised as a complex, multifactorial condition influenced by genetics, environment, hormones, lifestyle, stress, sleep, medications, and even socio-economic factors.

Dr. Manisha Arora, Director, Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi shares how obesity isn’t about overeating anymore.

One of the most significant contributors is genetics. We often see families where obesity runs across generations, parents, grandparents, and even young children struggling with weight from an early age. This clearly highlights a strong genetic predisposition. However, genes alone do not tell the full story.

This is where epigenetics comes into play. Epigenetics refers to how environmental and lifestyle factors influence the way our genes function. For instance, if healthy food is not readily available at home, if parents are constantly busy and children frequently rely on outside food, or if physical activity is not encouraged within the family, these environmental patterns shape long-term health outcomes. Children often mirror what they observe. In families where regular exercise is part of the routine, children are more likely to adopt similar habits.

Nutrition itself is no longer just about eating less; it is about eating right. The quality of food, gut health, and the balance of the gut microbiome play crucial roles in weight regulation. Hormonal imbalances can also interfere with metabolism, making weight management more challenging despite controlled eating.

Stress has emerged as a major factor in obesity. Chronic stress triggers the release of cortisol, commonly known as the “fight or flight” hormone. Elevated cortisol levels encourage fat storage, particularly around the abdomen. Even with fasting or calorie restriction, persistent stress can prevent fat breakdown and promote weight gain.

Sleep is another overlooked but critical factor. In today’s digital age, late-night screen exposure, scrolling through phones, and irregular sleep schedules disrupt natural circadian rhythms. Lack of quality sleep increases cortisol levels, disturbs hormonal balance, reduces energy for physical activity, and contributes to increased fat storage. A disrupted sleep cycle often leads to a stressed morning routine, creating a continuous cycle of fatigue and metabolic imbalance.

Certain medications, including some antidepressants, can also contribute to weight gain. Additionally, exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in adulterated food, plastics, and pollutants may interfere with hormonal systems and metabolism.

Access to nutritious food, healthcare support, and safe spaces for physical activity varies greatly across regions and socio-economic backgrounds. These disparities further influence obesity risk.

In conclusion, obesity is not simply the result of overeating. It is a complex condition shaped by biological, environmental, psychological, and social factors. Effective management requires a holistic approach, focusing on balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, stress management, adequate sleep, hormonal evaluation, and supportive environments. Understanding this complexity allows us to move away from blame and toward sustainable, science-based solutions.

