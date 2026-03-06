Candor IVF Centre Turns 6 Announces Free Support for 1000 Childless Couples

Varachha’s Renowned Candor IVF Centre Limited Marks 6 Years at New Facility with Grand Get-Together and Social Commitment.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 05: Bringing happiness to childless couples for over 16 years, Candor IVF Centre Limited celebrated the successful completion of 6 years at its modern new premises with a grand function and heartfelt social pledges. While the hospital has been serving patients for more than a decade and a half, the special gathering marked six years of operations at its upgraded, state-of-the-art center.

Felicitation of Successful Patients and Celebration

On this special occasion, the expert team of doctors, Dr. Jaydev Dhameliya, Dr. Shivani Shah, Dr. Dhaval Patel, and Dr. Amit Baldaniya, invited all their “happy patients,” couples who were blessed with children after treatment at the centre.

The event turned into an emotional reunion as couples shared their journeys and expressed gratitude. All invited families were felicitated for their trust and success stories. To make the celebration memorable, fun activities such as games, dance performances, and a quiz session were organized. The evening concluded with a warm dinner enjoyed together by all guests and staff members.

Advanced Facilities and Modern Technology

Candor IVF Centre is known as one of the most advanced IVF hospitals in the Varachha area, offering modern infrastructure and patient-friendly amenities, including:

• Spacious Parking: Convenient parking facilities for patients and visitors.

• Modern Infrastructure: A well-designed, airy building that creates a positive and comfortable environment.

• In-House IVF Lab: Equipped with the latest technology and advanced laboratory facilities under one roof, ensuring quality and efficiency in treatment.

Social Commitments on Completing 6 Years

To mark this milestone, the doctors announced meaningful social initiatives aimed at supporting couples facing infertility challenges:

• Free Guidance for 1,000 Childless Couples: Complete consultation and guidance will be provided at no cost.

• 50% Discounted IVF Treatment for 100 Needy Couples: Financial support to help deserving families access advanced treatment.

• Special Concessional Rates for Rural Patients: Affordable treatment options for people coming from villages and rural areas.

The medical team stated that their primary mission is to ensure that no couple remains deprived of parenthood due to financial difficulties. They emphasized their commitment to making modern reproductive science accessible, especially to economically weaker and rural families.

Contact Details

Candor IVF Centre Limited

Near GEB Power House, Opposite Karmnath Mahadev Temple,

Kapodra Char Rasta, Surat

Mobile: +91 99253 94276